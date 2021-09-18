WS vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s ODD 2021

Western Storm will take on Sunrisers in the 27th match of the English Women’s ODD at the Bristol County Ground in Bristol on Saturday.

Both the Western Storm and Sunrisers have had a miserable English Women’s ODD campaign so far. While the Western Storm are third from bottom, Sunrisers are yet to win a single match in the competition. Sunrisers will be desperate to register a win in the English Women’s ODD today.

WS vs SUN Probable Playing 11 Today

WS XI

Fi Morris, Lauren Parfitt, Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Dani Gibson, Nat Wraith, Nicole Harvey, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas, Lauren Filer

SUN XI

Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Lissy MacLeod, Fran Wilson, Naomi Dattani, Kelly Castle, Jo Gardner, Mia Rogers, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Kate Coppack

Match Details

WS vs SUN, English Women’s ODD, Match 27

Date and Time: 18th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The track at the Bristol County Ground has generally favored the batters. With the boundaries being on the smaller side, run-scoring is quite easy at the venue. A high-scoring encounter is likely to be on the cards on Saturday.

Today’s WS vs SUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Wraith could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. She’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs for her side.

Batter

S Luff is a reliable batter who puts a price on her wicket.Capable of playing big shots with ease, she has scored 135 runs over the last two English Women’s ODD matches.

All-rounders

K Castle is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your WS vs SUN Dream11 fantasy team, having picked up nine wickets at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 4.27 in the English Women’s ODD.

F Morris could prove to be the difference-maker in today's game. She scored 25 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

S Patel picked up three wickets in the previous match and is expected to be her side's premier bowler in today's contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

K Castle (SUN) – 396 points

S Luff (WS) – 347 points

F Morris (WS) – 320 points

C Griffith (SUN) – 308 points

A Macleod (SUN) – 304 points

Important stats for WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

K Castle: 9 wickets

S Luff: 260 runs

C Griffith: 224 runs

G Hennessy: 7 wickets

WS vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Today (English Women’s ODD)

WS vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - English Women’s ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Wraith, S Luff, C Griffith, A Macleod, N Dattani, K Castle, F Morris, G Hennessy, S Patel, L Filer, N Harvey

Captain: K Castle. Vice-captain: F Morris

WS vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - English Women’s ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Wraith, S Luff, C Griffith, N Dattani, K Castle, F Morris, G Scrivens, G Hennessy, S Patel, L Filer, N Harvey

Captain: G Hennessy. Vice-captain: C Griffith

Edited by Samya Majumdar