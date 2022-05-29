WS vs SUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 14

Western Storm will take on Sunrisers in the 14th match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Sunday.

Western Storm will need to pull up their socks as they have won one of their three matches so far. They are third in the points table. Western Storm failed to defend a total of 145 runs in their previous match and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Sunrisers have had a miserable campaign so far. Having lost all three of their matches, they are at the bottom of the table. They lost their last league match by 24 runs and will need to improve their performances.

WS vs SUN Probable Playing 11 Today

WS XI

Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Danielle Gibson, Fi Morris, Natasha Wraith, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Claire Nicholas, Sophia Smale

SUN XI

Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Naomi Dattani, Joanne Gardner, Kelly Castle, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Scarlett Hughes, Florence Miller, Katherine Speed, Abtaha Maqsood

Match Details

WS vs SUS, English Women’s T20 Cup 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 29th May, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers will find assistance from the wicket initially and both sides would love to chase at this venue after winning the toss. A score of 140 is expected to be par.

Today’s WS vs SUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nat Wraith is an experienced campaigner who can prove to be a great wicketkeeper choice. She scored 27 runs in the previous match against Sunrisers.

Batters

Naomi Dattani has done a wonderful job with the bat. She has scored 76 runs in the competition at an average of 25.33 and a strike rate of 125.66.

All-rounders

Grace Scrivens is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She has scored 100 runs and scalped five wickets as well. Scrivens can prove to be a good captaincy pick for your WS vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Heather Knight is an accomplished cricketer with plenty of experience. She has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of close to 130 and has also picked up a couple of wickets.

Bowlers

Kelly Castle has been in good form with the ball in recent matches. She picked up two wickets in the last match and has also added runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

Grace Scrivens (SUN) – 294 points

Joanne Gardner (SUN) – 186 points

Naomi Dattani (SUN) – 183 points

Georgia Hennessy (WS) – 164 points

Heather Knight (WS) – 150 points

Important stats for WS vs SUN Dream11 prediction team

Grace Scrivens: 100 runs and 5 wickets

Naomi Dattani: 76 runs

Georgia Hennessy: 79 runs

Heather Knight: 62 runs

WS vs SUN Dream11 Prediction Today

WS vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nat Wraith, Naomi Dattani, Sophie Luff, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner, Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Kelly Castle, Claire Nicholas, Abtaha Maqsood

Captain: Grace Scrivens, Vice-Captain: Heather Knight

WS vs SUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nat Wraith, Naomi Dattani, Fran Wilson, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Joanne Gardner, Georgia Hennessy, Heather Knight, Kelly Castle, Fi Morris, Abtaha Maqsood

Captain: Naomi Dattani, Vice-Captain: Georgia Hennessy

