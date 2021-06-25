WS vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Women’s Regional T20 - June 26, 2021

The Western Storm and Sunrisers will lock horns in the Group B match of the inaugural Women’s Regional T20 tournament at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Saturday.

With the suspension of the Women’s Super League T20 tournament, the ECB started the Women’s Regional T20 with a higher number of teams. The Western Storm won the Super League twice - in 2017 and 2019 - and will be raring to go in this competition as well.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers under the leadership of Amara Carr are having a forgetful tournament in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. However, with the change in format, they will aim for a change in fortunes as well.

Squads to choose from

Western Storm

Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren FIler

Sunrisers

Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe

Probable Playing XIs

Western Storm

Lauren Parfitt, Fi Morris, Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Katie George, Natasha Wraith (wk), Danielle Gibson, Nicole Harvey, Emma Coney, Mollie Robbins, Lauren Filer

Sunrisers

Grace Scrivens, Alice Macleod, Amara Carr (c, wk), Cordelia Griffith, Naomi Dattani, Kelly Castle, Joanne Gardener, Gayatri Gole, Katie Midwood, Katherine Speed, Kate Coppack

Match Details

Match: Western Storm vs Sunrisers, Group B

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Date and Time (IST): 26th June, 7:00 PM

Pitch report

The highest T20 total recorded at this venue was by England Women - 250/3 back in 2018. It’s a pure batting wicket with spinners getting their share in the latter stages of the game. Captains winning the toss should bat first without a second thought.

170-180 is the average first innings score and bowlers need to toil hard on this relatively high-scoring wicket.

Women’s Regional T20 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WS vs SUN)

WS vs SUN Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Lauren Parfitt, Sophie Luff, Fi Morris, Grace Scrivens, Georgia Hennessy, Katie Midwood, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Gayatri Gole

Captain: Grace Scrivens Vice-captain: Fi Morris

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natasha Wraith, Naomi Dattani, Lauren Parfitt, Cordelia Griffith, Fi Morris, Grace Scrivens, Georgia Hennessy, Joanne Gardener, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Gayatri Gole

Captain: Naomi Dattani Vice-captain: Joanne Gardener

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee