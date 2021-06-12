WS vs SV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) - Jun 12, 2021

The Western Storm will take on the Southern Vipers in the 16th match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Saturday.

The Western Storm have managed just one win from their three matches and are currently sixth in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy points table. They lost their last game against the South East Stars by six wickets. Although the Western Storm will be desperate to return to winning ways as soon as possible, they face an uphill task in the absence of English trio Anya Shrubsole, Heather Knight and Katie George, who won't be available for the remainder of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

The Southern Vipers, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and currently find themselves in fourth spot in the standings. They started their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign with a bang, winning their first two matches. However, they will head into today's fixture on the back of a loss to the Central Sparks. The Vipers will be without their all-rounder Georgia Elwiss, who has also been called up by the England Women's team for the upcoming Test match against India Women.

Squads to choose from

Western Storm

Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff (C), Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith (WK), Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins and Lauren Filer.

Southern Vipers

Emily Windsor, Ella McCaughan, Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams (C), Freya Kemp, Paige Scholfield, Ella Chandler, Alice Monaghan, Carla Rudd (WK), Georgia Elwiss, Charlie Dean, Charlotte Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Ariana Dowse, Cassidy McCarthy, Lauren Bell, Tara Norris and Providence Cowdrill.

Probable Playing XIs

Western Storm

Sophie Luff (C), Fi Morris, Nat Wraith (WK), Georgia Hennessey, Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Lauren Parfitt, Lauren Filer, Mollie Robbins, Niamh Holland.

Southern Vipers

Georgia Adams (C), Danni Wyatt, Carla Rudd (WK), Maia Bouchier, Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Ella McCaughan, Emily Windsor, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Cassidy McCarthy.

Match Details

Match: Western Storm vs Southern Vipers, Match 16,

Date & Time: 12th June 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cooper Associates County Ground is a sporting one, where the average first innings score is 267 runs. With the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat, the batters should be able to play shots on the up. While the pacers are expected to procure some swing with the new ball in hand, the spinners will also have a say as the game progresses.

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WS vs SV)

WS vs SV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nat Wraith, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Sophie Luff, Charlotte Dean, Georgia Hennessey, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Taylor.

Captain: Danni Wyatt. Vice-captain: Georgia Adams.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nat Wraith, Danni Wyatt, Georgia Adams, Lauren Parfitt, Sophie Luff, Charlotte Dean, Georgia Hennessey, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Charlotte Taylor, Nicole Harvey.

Captain: Danni Wyatt. Vice-captain: Charlotte Dean.

