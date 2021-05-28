WS vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD Match - May 29th, 2021

Match 2 of Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy will see the Western Storm lock horns with the Thunder at the County Ground in Bristol.

The Western Storm will bank on the likes of Anya Shrubsole and star all-rounder Heather Knight. The Thunder, on the other hand, have several experienced players in their ranks and will go into this fixture as the favorites.

Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone will lead their bowling attack. Emma Lamb is the one who can star with both bat and ball. Speaking of their batters, Georgie Boyce and Ellie Threlkeld will have the onus of contributing a handful of runs for the side.

This being their first game, both sides will look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Squads to choose from

Western Storm

Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Nat Wraith, Claire Nicholas, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins, Lauren FIler

Thunder

Alex Hartley (c), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

Predicted Playing XI

Western Storm

Nat Wraith, Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Anya Shrubsole, Katie George, Steph Hutchins.

Thunder

Ellie Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Daniella Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Natalie Brown, Emma Lamb, Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley (c), Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap.

Match Details

Match: Western Storm vs Thunder, Match 2

Date & Time: 29th May 2021 at 3:00 PM

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score hovering around 165-175. Both teams will look to bat first after winning the toss as teams chasing have a slightly better record at this venue.

Pacers and spinners might not have much in store for them at the County Ground. They will taste success if they understand the pitch conditions beforehand and trouble the batters by delivering the perfect lines and lengths.

England Women's ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (WS vs THU)

WS vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Georgie Boyce, Daniella Collins, Heather Knight, Natalie Brown, Emma Lamb, Anya Shrubsole, Katie George, Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Heather Knight Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nat Wraith, Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Georgie Boyce, Daniella Collins, Heather Knight, Alice Dyson, Emma Lamb, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone.

Captain: Georgie Boyce Vice-Captain: Anya Shrubsole