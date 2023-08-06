WTG vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 33

The Wettingen (WTG) will take on the St Gallen CC (SGCC) in the 33rd match of the ECS Switzerland T10 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WTG vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The St Gallen CC have been the best team in the tournament so far. They have managed to win six of the eight matches and are currently at the top of the points table.

The Wettingten, on the other hand, has had a rocky ride in the tournament so far. They have won two of their five games while losing two others. One of their games was abandoned due to rain.

While the St Gallen CC will be looking to win the match in order to maintain their position at the top of the table, the Wettingten will be trying to win and climb up in the points table.

WTG vs SGCC Match Details

The 33rd match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 6 at the Stadium Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The match will commence at 4.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WTG vs SGCC, Match 33, ECS Switzerland T10

Date and Time: August 6, 2023, Sunday; 4.15 pm IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

WTG vs SGCC Probable Playing XIs

WTG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WTG Probable Playing XI

K Kanthan, M Akhtar, Q Sharifzai, Nithusan Manikkavasakar, N Thangavadivel, G Santhirasekaram, T Selvanayagam, N Manikkavasakar, P Sibratullah, M Sakeena, and P Yogenthiran.

SGCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SGCC Probable Playing XI

S Muhammad, V Garg, H Khan, A Abbas, M Raza, S Kumar, H Khogiyani, S Safi, M Ahmadzai, M Jafer, and S Naijbzad.

WTG vs SGCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Sher Muhammad (Avg Points - 89.13)

Sher Muhammad has delivered pretty consistently with the bat in this tournament. Even after being in the wicketkeeper section, Sher Muhammad has contributed to the team with some decent performances with the ball too. He will be a great option for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - Haroon Khan (Avg Points - 64.63)

Haroon Khan has been a pretty consistent all-round performer for his team in this tournament. Khan will be a good choice as he can give points in both innings of the match.

All-rounder - Hekmat Khogiyani (Avg Points - 77.88)

Hekmat Khogiyani has delivered the goods with either the bat or the ball whenever the team has needed it. Khogiyani will be a great pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler- Musa Ahmadzai (Avg Points - 57.38)

Musa Ahmadzai has delivered consistently with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets at crucial stages and will be a good choice from the bowlers' category for this match.

WTG vs SGCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Hekmat Khogiyani

Hekmat Khogiyani can deliver with both the bat and the ball. He can maximize your points in both innings of the match and that makes her a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Sher Muhammad

Sher Muhammad has been in good all-round form in this tournament. He has made some impactful performances and looks like a pretty safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WTG vs SGCC, Match 33

Sher Muhammad

H Khan

Hekmat Khogiyani

Musa Ahmadzai

P Yogenthiran

Five Must-Picks for WTG vs SGCC, Match 33

The wicket will favor the bowlers. Hence, picking up more all-rounders who can bowl their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

WTG vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 33, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: M Akhtar, Sher Muhammad

Batters: H Khan, A Abbas, M Raza

All-rounders: S Safi, H Khogiyani

Bowlers: Musa Ahmadzai, N Mannivasakar, P Yogenthiran, M Jafer

WTG vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 33, Grand LeagueTeam

