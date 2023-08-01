WTG vs ZLS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 6

The 6th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Wettingen (WTG) squaring off against Zurich Lions CC (ZLS) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WTG vs ZLS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season, and will be looking to get a positive start. Wettingen have various in-form players who can help them win the tournament.

WTG vs ZLS Match Details

The 6th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 1 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 12:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WTG vs ZLS, Match 6

Date and Time: 1st August 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Olten and Power CC, where a total of 211 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

WTG vs ZLS Form Guide

WTG - Will be playing their first match

ZLS - Will be playing their first match

WTG vs ZLS Probable Playing XI

WTG Playing XI

No injury updates

Kanthaseelan Kanthan (wk), Deepak Jha, Abedurahman Haleem, Qaium Sharifzai, Mohamed vasim, Nithusan Manikkavasakar, Gushalavan Santhirasekeramlavan, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Nirojan Manikkavasakar, Mahbobullah Chakari, Pacha Sibratullah

ZLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Amit Kumar-I (wk), Ankush Lal, Avinash Prakash, Lokesh Verma, Ranjith Ramakrishnan, Mayur Daftari, Fayaz Marufkhel, Kanishk Shah, Koushik Kolli, Osama Mushwani, Nazeeb Safi

WTG vs ZLS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kumar

A Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Kanthan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Lal

A Lal and D Jha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Haleem played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Thangavadivel

G Santhirasekaram and N Thangavadivel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Ramakrishnan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

E Hashimi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Raveendran and E Hashimi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Omed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WTG vs ZLS match captain and vice-captain choices

N Thangavadivel

N Thangavadivel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

G Santhirasekaram

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Santhirasekaram as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for WTG vs ZLS, Match 6

A Lal

G Santhirasekaram

N Thangavadivel

R Ramakrishnan

E Hashimi

Wettingen vs Zurich Lions CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Wettingen vs Zurich Lions CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kumar, K Kanthan

Batters: A Lal, A Haleem, D Jha

All-rounders: G Santhirasekaram (vc), N Thangavadivel (c), R Ramakrishnan, T Selvanayagam

Bowlers: E Hashimi, E Raveendran

Wettingen vs Zurich Lions CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kumar

Batters: A Lal (vc), D Jha

All-rounders: G Santhirasekaram, N Thangavadivel (c), R Ramakrishnan, T Selvanayagam, M Daftari

Bowlers: E Hashimi, E Raveendran, A Omed