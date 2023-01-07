WTS-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Semifinal 1

West Tripura Strikers (WTS-W) will take on Sepahijala Stars (SJS-W) in the first semifinal of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Saturday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the WTS-W vs SJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

West Tripura have won six of their last ten games, whole Sepahijala Stars have won five of their last ten. Sepahijala Stars will look to win the game, but West Tripura Strikers are a better team and expected to prevail.

WTS-W vs SJS-W Match Details

The first semifinal of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on January 7 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WTS-W vs SJS-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Semifinal 1

Date and Time: January 7, 2023; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

WTS-W vs SJS-W Form Guide

WTS-W - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

SJS-W - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

WTS-W vs SJS-W Probable Playing XIs

WTS-W

No major injury update

Maman K Rabidas, Tanisha Das, Priyanka Noatia (wk), Asmita Das, Hiramoni Gour (c), Antara Das, Tamanna Debnath, Priyanka Das, Rumpa Singh, Payal Nama, Cheimachu Mog

SJS-W

No major injury update

Supriya Das (wk), Ashmita Nath, Nikita Debnath, Shilpi Debnath, Suravi Roy ©, Zusmin Kar, Paromita Chakraborty, Shyantika Ghosh, Ananya Debnath, Ruma Das, Mandira Debnath

WTS-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Das

Das, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. P Noatia is another good pick.

Batters

S Roy

T Das and Roy are the two best batter picks. S Debnath is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

M K Rabidas

H Gour and Rabidas are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Debnath is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Das

The top bowler picks are R Singh and P Das. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. R Das is another good pick.

WTS-W vs SJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Roy

Roy is one of the best players for Sepahijala Stars. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and has earned 678 points in the last ten games.

M K Rabidas

Rabidas is one of the best players for West Tripura Strikers. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 655 points in the last eight games.

Five Must-Picks for WTS-W vs SJS-W, Semifinal 1

S Roy

M K Rabidas

N Debnath

S Das

H Gour

West Tripura Strikers Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Tripura Strikers Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, T Das, S Debnath

All-rounders: M K Rabidas, H Gour, N Debnath

Bowlers: R Das, P Nama, R Singh, P Das

West Tripura Strikers Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Das

Batters: S Roy, T Das, Z Kar

All-rounders: M K Rabidas, H Gour, N Debnath, A Das

Bowlers: P Nama, R Singh, P Das

Poll : 0 votes