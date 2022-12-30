WTS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 16

West Tripura Strikers Women (WTS-W) will take on United North Riders Women (UNR-W) in the 16th match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri on Friday, December 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WTS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Western Tripura Strikers Women have won four of their five matches and are currently at the top of the points table. They have a net run rate of +1.934.

The United North Riders-Women team have also picked up good form and much like their opponents have four wins in five matches. Their net run rate is currently +1.583 and they are currently second in the points table.

WTS-W vs UNR-W Match Details

The 16th match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 30 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WTS-W vs UNR-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

WTT-W vs DWR-W Pitch Report

Only one match has been played at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri in this tournament so far. The batters are finding it hard to score runs on this track and hence will be the bowlers who will mostly dominate the game.

Record on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings score: 98

Average second innings score: 101

WTS-W vs UNR-W Form Guide

WTS-W: Has won 4 of their last 5 matches

UNR-W: Has won 4 of their last 5 matches

WTS-W vs UNR-W Probable Playing XI

WTS-W Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

WTS-W Probable Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath (wk), Tanisha Das, Antara Das, Hiramoni Gour, Maman K Rabidas, Rumpa Singh, Cheimachu Mog, Priyanka Das, Payal Nama, Priyanka Noatia, and Tamanna Debnath.

UNR-W Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

UNR-W Probable Playing XI

Priya Sutradhar, Shiuli Chakraborty, Puja Das, Puja Paul (c), Rupali Das (wk), Aditi Das, Sebika Das, Nibedita Das, Priya Tripura, Mamita Noatia, and Juyel Bhowal.

WTS-W vs UNR-W Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mouchaity Debnath (5 Matches, 270 Points)

Mouchaity opens the innings for her team and hence there are chances that she might score big. She has also been contributing points daily with her wicketkeeping skills.

Batter

Hiramoni Gour (5 Matches, 337 Points)

Hiramouni Gour bats in the top middle order for the Western Tripura Strikers. She is the mainstay of their batting and also contributes points with her bowling.

All-Rounders

Shiuli Chakraborty (5 Matches, 572 Points)

Shiuli opens the innings for the United North Riders and is also handy with the ball. Her presence can guarantee you some crucial points in the match.

Bowler

Payal Nama (5 Matches, 312 Points)

Payal picks up the new cherry for her team and hence there are chances that she might pick up some wickets early and give you some points.

WTS-W vs UNR-W Match Top Captain and Vice-Captain choices

Shiuli Chakraborty

Shiuli Chakraborty's great all-round form makes her a great choice for the captain or vice-captain choice. She will score runs and also bowl some crucial overs, giving you the flexibility to pick up points in both innings of the match.

Maman K Rabidas

Maman K Rabidas has 355 points under her belt in five matches. She is an all-rounder who will contribute points in both her trades.

WTS-W vs UNR-W Match Top 5 Must-Picks

Mouchaity Debnath - 270 Points in 5 Matches

Hiramoni Gour - 337 Points in 5 Matches

Shiuli Chakraborty - 572 Points in 5 Matches

Payal Nama - 312 Points in 5 Matches

Maman K Rabidas - 355 Points in 5 Matches

WTS-W vs UNR-W Match Expert Tips

The wicket has so far favored the bowlers. So, it will be a good choice to go with more players who can bowl and also be handy with the bat.

Take your game to the next level!! For more such fantasy tips, click here.

WTS-W vs UNR-W Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

WTS-W vs UNR-W - Dream 11 Tips, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mouchaity Debnath

Batters: Priya Sutradhar, Puja Paul, Hiramoni Gour

All-rounders: Maman K Rabidas, Shiuli Chakraborty, Antara Das, Puja Das

Bowlers: Priyanka Das, Rumpa Singh, Payal Nama

WTS-W vs UNR-W Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

WTS-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mouchaity Debnath

Batters: Priya Sutradhar, Puja Paul, Hiramoni Gour

All-rounders: Maman K Rabidas, Shiuli Chakraborty, Antara Das, Puja Das

Bowlers: Priyanka Das, Rumpa Singh, Payal Nama

Poll : 0 votes