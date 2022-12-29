WTT-W vs DWR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 15

Western Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) will take on Dhalai Warriors Women (DWR-W) in the 15th match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri on Friday, December 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WTT-W vs DWR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Western Tripura Titans Women have won two of the four games that they have played in the tournament so far. They are currently third in the points table with a net run rate of -0.245.

Meanwhile, Dhalai Warriors Women have also lost two of their four matches in the tournament so far. Their net run rate at present is -0.751.

WTT-W vs DWR-W Match Details

The 15th match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 30 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WTT-W vs DWR-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 8:30 am IST

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri

WTT-W vs DWR-W Pitch Report

The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has seen only one match being played in this tournament so far. Scoring runs are tough on the wicket and it is the bowlers who have made the most of the surface.

Record on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 0

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings score: 98

Average second innings score: 101

WTT-W vs DWR-W Form Guide

WTT-W: Has won 2 of their last 4 matches

DWR-W: Has won 2 of their last 4 matches

WTT-W vs DWR-W Probable Playing XI

WTT-W Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

WTT-W Probable Playing XI

Megha Sarka (wk), Sulakshana Roy, Nikita Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Moumita Deb, Tanushree Saha, Krittika Karmakar, Mampi Debnath, Anubha Paul, Minati Biswas (c), and Tanusree Sarkar.

DWR-W Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

DWR-W Probable Playing XI

Debjani Deb (wk), Ambika Debnath, Priyanka Acharjee, Rojhina Akhtar, Sweety Sinha (c), Dipika Paul, Debadrita Deb, Sayantika Nama Das, Ankita Patari, Anima Murasingh, and Jhulan Majumder.

WTT-W vs DWR-W Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Debjani Deb ( 4 Matches, 92 Points)

Debjani Deb has been the most consistent performer in the wicketkeeper category. Hence, picking her ensures that you have a lead over your opponents.

Batter

Sulakshana Roy ( 4 Matches, 302 Points)

Sulakshana Roy has been very consistent with her performances in the tournament. She has secured 75.5 points per match on an average.

All-rounder

Sweety Sinha ( 4 Matches, 317 Points)

Sweety Sinha has been contributing to her team with both bat and ball. She has 79.25 points per match.

Bowler

Priyanka Acharjee ( 4 Matches, 430 Points)

Priyanka Acharjee has been picking up wickets in the tournament as well as scoring runs. She comes out to bat at the top of the order and hence can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

WTT-W vs DWR-W Match top Captain and Vice-captain choices

Priyanka Acharjee

Priyanka Acharjee could be the most valuable player in the match. She is in form with both the bat and the ball, therefore she could be a crucial pick for the captain or vice-captain choice.

Sweety Sinha

Sweety Sinha has been a great all-round cricketer in the tournament. Her presence in the team could give some crucial points in fantasy contests.

WTT-W vs DWR-W, Match Top 5 must picks

Debjani Deb - 92 Points in 4 Matches

Sulakshana Roy - 302 Points in 4 Matches

Sweety Sinha - 317 Points in 4 Matches

Priyanka Acharjee - 430 Points in 4 Matches

Mampi Debnath - 226 Points in 4 Matches

WTT-W vs DWR-W Match expert tips

The pitch has been very conducive to bowling. It is advisable to keep more bowlers who bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making one of them a captain or vice-captain could be vital.

WTT-W vs DWR-W Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Debjani Deb

Batters: Sulakshana Roy, Rizu Saha, Nikita Sarkar

All-rounders: Mampi Debnath, Ambika Debnath, Sweety Sinha

Bowlers: Tanushree Saha, Anima Murasingh, Priyanka Acharjee, Moumita Deb

WTT-W vs DWR-W Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Debjani Deb

Batters: Sulakshana Roy, Rizu Saha, Nikita Sarkar

All-rounders: Mampi Debnath, Ambika Debnath, Sweety Sinha

Bowlers: Tanushree Saha, Anima Murasingh, Priyanka Acharjee, Moumita Deb

