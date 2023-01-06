WTT-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 30

West Tripura Titans Women will take on Sepahijala Stars Women (WTT-W vs SJS-W) in match 30 at the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Friday, January 6. The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WTT-W vs SJS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

The West Tripura Titans have won four of their last nine matches. The Sepahijala Stars, too, have won four of their last nine matches in the tournament. Both teams will be looking to further enhance their win record in this match on Friday.

Sepahijala Stars Women will try their best to win the match, but West Tripura Titans Women are a relatively better team. They are expected to win this match and move up to five wins on the season.

WTT-W vs SJS-W Match Details

Match 30 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on January 6 at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: West Tripura Titans Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 30.

Date and Time: January 6, 2023, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Andhra Cricket Association Stadium, Mangalagiri.

Pitch Report

The Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri has a well-balanced pitch, which is bound to offer plenty of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between United North Riders Women and United South Blasters Women. A total of 234 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets in that contest.

WTT-W vs SJS-W Form Guide

West Tripura Titans Women - Won four of their last nine matches.

Sepahijala Stars Women - Won four of their last nine matches.

WTT-W vs SJS-W Probable Playing XI

WTT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates for the West Tripura Titans heading into this Tripura Women's T20 2022 match.

Rizu Saha (c), Megha Sarkar (wk), Mampi Debnath, Moumita Deb, Krittika Karmakar, Nikita Sarkar, Minati Biswas, Tanushree Saha, Tanusree Sarkar, Anubha Paul, Rashmi Noatia.

SJS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates for the Sepahijala Stars ahead of this encounter.

Supriya Das (wk), Ashmita Nath, Nikita Debnath, Shilpi Debnath, Suravi Roy (c), Zusmin Kar, Paromita Chakraborty, Shyantika Ghosh, Ananya Debnath, Ruma Das, Mandira Debnath.

WTT-W vs SJS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Das

S Das, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your Dream11 side for this match. She will bat in the top order and is also likely to earn additional points from catches.

M Sarkar is another good pick for you to consider adding to your fantasy team.

Batters

S Roy

R Saha and S Roy are the two best batter picks for your WTT-W vs SJS-W Dream11 fantasy team. N Sarkar is another good pick for you to weigh up adding to your team.

All three players are expected to bat in the top order and will likely have a high chance of scoring well in Friday's match.

All-rounders

M Debnath

S Paul and M Debnath are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their potential to win points.

N Debnath is another good player for you to consider having on your fantasy team.

Bowlers

T Saha

The top bowler picks for your WTT-W vs SJS-W Dream11 fantasy team are T Saha and M Deb. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are expected to bowl at the death, increasing their chances to grab wickets.

R Das is another good pick for you to weigh up adding to your fantasy outfit.

WTT-W vs SJS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Roy

S Roy is one of the best players in the Sepahijala Stars Women's squad. She will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs, making her one of the best captaincy picks for this match.

Roy has earned 555 points in nine matches of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 and can be backed to continue her good run on Friday.

N Debnath

N Debnath is one of the best players in the Sepahijala Stars Women's squad. She will bat in the middle order and is also expected to complete her quota of overs, which could help her bring your team plenty of points.

Since the pitch at the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium is decent, Debnath can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 509 points in her last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for WTT-W vs SJS-W, Match 30

S Roy

M Debnath

N Debnath

T Saha

S Das

West Tripura Titans Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers who can also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Tripura Titans Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

West Tripura Titans Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Das, M Sarkar.

Batters: S Roy, R Saha, N Sarkar.

All-rounders: S Paul, M Debnath, N Debnath.

Bowlers: R Das, T Saha, M Deb.

West Tripura Titans Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

West Tripura Titans Women vs Sepahijala Stars Women Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Das.

Batters: S Roy, R Saha, N Sarkar.

All-rounders: S Paul, M Debnath, N Debnath.

Bowlers: R Das, T Saha, M Deb, P Chakraborty.

