WTT-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 5

West Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) will take on United North Riders Women (UNR-W) in the fifth game of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 on Sunday at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the WTT-W vs UNR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams have had a great start to the season. West Tripura won their first game against Sepahijala Stars by 34 runs. United North Riders, meanwhile, won their opener against United South Blasters by 57 runs.

West Tripura Titans will look to win the game, but United North Riders are a better team and expected to win.

WTT-W vs UNR-W Match Details

Match five of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 25 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WTT-W vs UNR-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: December 25, 2022; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar

Pitch Report

The Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan of Melaghar is a well-balanced pitch, which is conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between West Tripura Strikers and Sepahijala Stars saw 241 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

WTT-W vs UNR-W Form Guide

WTT-W - W

UNR-W - W

WTT-W vs UNR-W Probable Playing XIs

WTT-W

No major injury updates

Rizu Saha (c), Tanushree Sarkar, Megha Sarkar (wk), Nikita Sarkar, Anubha Paul, Mampi Debnath, Krittika Karmakar, Sulakshana Roy, Rashmi Noatia, Tanushree Saha, Moumita Deb

UNR-W

No major injury updates

Shiuli Chakroborty (c), Rupali Das (wk), Puja Paul, Monali Sharma, Nandita Kar, Puja Das, Sebika Das, Nibedita Das, Priya Tripura, Mamita Noatia, Juyel Bhowal

WTT-W vs UNR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Sarkar

Sarkar, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. R Das is another good pick.

Batters

S Roy

R Saha and S Roy are the two best batter picks. N Sarkar is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well.

All-rounders

S Chakraborty

M Debnath and S Chakraborty are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Das is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Bhowal

The top bowler picks are T Saha and J Bhowal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. M Biswas is another good pick.

WTT-W vs UNR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chakraborty

S Chakraborty is one of the best players for United North Riders. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She scored 49 runs and took four wickets in the last game.

S Roy

S Roy is one of the best players for West Tripura Titans. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She scored 51 runs and took a wicket in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for WTT-W vs UNR-W, Match 5

S Roy

R Saha

M Debnath

S Chakraborty

P Das

West Tripura Titans Women vs United North Riders Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Tripura Titans Women vs United North Riders Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Sarkar

Batters: S Roy, R Saha, P Paul, N Sarkar

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, M Debnath, P Das

Bowlers: M Biswas, J Bhowal, T Saha

West Tripura Titans Women vs United North Riders Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Sarkar

Batters: S Roy, R Saha, P Paul

All-rounders: S Chakraborty, M Debnath, P Das, P Tripura

Bowlers: M Biswas, J Bhowal, T Saha

