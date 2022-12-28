WTT-W vs WTS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 12

West Tripura Titans Women (WTT-W) will take on West Tripura Strikers Women (WTS-W) in the 12th match of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar on Wednesday, December 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the WTT-W vs WTS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

West Tripura Titans Women have won two of their last three matches and will look to continue their dominance in the tournament. West Tripura Strikers Women, too, have won two of their last three matches in the tournament.

West Tripura Titans Women will try their best to win the match, but West Tripura Strikers Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

WTT-W vs WTS-W Match Details

Match 12 of the Tripura Women's T20 2022 will be played on December 28 at the Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan in Melaghar. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WTT-W vs WTS-W, Tripura Women's T20 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: December 28, 2022, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan, Melaghar

Pitch Report

Saheed Kajol Smriti Moidan of Melaghar has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between United South Blasters Women and Sepahijala Stars Women, where a total of 234 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

WTT-W vs WTS-W Form Guide

WTT-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

WTS-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

WTT-W vs WTS-W Probable Playing XI

WTT-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Rizu Saha (c), Tanushree Sarkar, Megha Sarkar (wk), Nikita Sarkar, Anubha Paul, Mampi Debnath, Krittika Karmakar, Sulakshana Roy, Rashmi Noatia, Tanushree Saha, and Moumita Deb.

WTS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Mouchaity Debnath (wk), Maman K Rabidas, Tanisha Das (c), Priyanka Noatia, Abidha Bardhan, Hiramoni Gour, Cheimachu Mog, Antara Das, Tamanna Debnath, Priyanka Das, and Rumpa Singh.

WTT-W vs WTS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Debnath

M Debnath, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Sarkar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Roy

R Saha and S Roy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. H Gour is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

M K Rabidas

M Debnath and M K Rabidas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Das is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Nama

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Saha and P Nama. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WTT-W vs WTS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M K Rabidas

M K Rabidas is one of the best players in West Tripura Strikers Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 70 runs and taken three wickets in the last three matches.

S Roy

S Roy is one of the best picks in West Tripura Titans Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 90 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for WTT-W vs WTS-W, Match 12

S Roy

R Saha

M Debnath

M K Rabidas

H Gour

West Tripura Titans Women vs West Tripura Strikers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Tripura Titans Women vs West Tripura Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Debnath

Batters: S Roy, R Saha, H Gour

All-rounders: M K Rabidas, M Debnath, A Das

Bowlers: R Singh, P Nama, P Das, T Saha

West Tripura Titans Women vs West Tripura Strikers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Debnath

Batters: S Roy, R Saha, H Gour

All-rounders: M K Rabidas, M Debnath, A Das

Bowlers: R Singh, P Nama, M Deb, T Saha

