WW vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 9th, 2020

After two close games earlier in the day, the Western Warriors take on the Central Smashers in the third-place playoff of the Malaysian T10 Bash 2020.

The Central Smashers will feel a tad unlucky after losing their first match of the tournament in the semi-finals against the Northern Strikers. However, they are the clear favourites for this game with the Western Warriors not registering a win in four attempts so far.

The Warriors did put up a decent performance against tournament favourites Southern Hitters, which should give them much-needed confidence ahead of this encounter.

With both teams looking to end their campaigns on a high, we can expect a competitive game at the Kinrara Oval, much to the delight of Dream11 enthusiasts.

Squads to choose from

Western Warriors

Fitri Sham (C), Aaryan Amin Premj, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Atiq Kiyani, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rohit Vyas, Sarveen Surendran, Daniel Hafeez, Dhivendran Mogan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Mohd Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy.

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Warriors

M Hakim Harisan, S Sharif, D Hafeez, R Vyas, F Nasir, A Yusof, S Muniandy, R Kumar, D Mogan, F Sham and A Rauf

Central Smashers

A Zuhdi, A Arudin, A Faiz, A Shahid, J Himsara, A Khan, S Sathish, R Haider, P Singh, A Ali and A Khan

Match Details

Match: Western Warriors vs Central Smashers

Date: 9th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

A belter of a track awaits the two sides at the Kinrara Academy Oval. While the batsmen have made merry, the bowlers should get some help with the pitch likely to slow down a bit.

However, the dimensions of the ground aren't going to be kind to them, with scores over 100 being notched up at an alarming rate. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upon winning the toss.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WW vs CS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sharif, A Arudin, R Vyas, J Himsara, A Khan, S Muniandy, S Sathish, P Singh, F Sham, D Mogan and A Rauf

Captain: S Sathish, Vice-Captain: F Sham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sharif, A Arudin, R Vyas, F Nasir, A Khan, S Muniandy, A Faiz, P Singh, F Sham, D Mogan and A Rauf

Captain: A Arudin, Vice-Captain: F Sham