WW vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series, Match 3

The Western Warriors (WW) will lock horns with the Northern Strikers (NS) in the third match of the MCA T10 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The Western Warriors will come into the match high on confidence after winning their opening game against Southern Hitters convincingly by a massive 55-run margin. They are currently placed at the top of the points table. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, are currently placed in third spot in the points table. Their last match against Central Smashers was abandoned. They will be eager to win today's match and register their first win of the season.

WW vs NS Probable Playing 11 Today

WW XI

Sharvin Muniandy (C), Aslam Khan, Wan Muhammad (WK), Amir Khan, Amir Azim, Daniyal Hashmi, Norebby Ilham Asha, Abdul Rashid, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Nur Ainol, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah.

NS XI

Virandeep Singh (C), Arjoon Thillainathan, Ainool Haqqiem (WK), Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Haiqal Khair, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Niroshan De Silva.

Match Details

WW vs NS, Match 3, MCA T10 Super Series

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a flat batting wicket. However, the surface tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The first-innings score in the last match played at the venue is 118 runs.

Today’s WW vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Haqqiem: Haqqiem is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah: Shah is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 in the last game against Southern Hitters.

Aminuddin Ramly: Ramly is a top-quality batter who can score some crucial runs for his team. He is someone who can anchor the innings pretty well and can score some handy runs in the middle order.

All-rounders

Amir Khan: Khan impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match against Southern Hitters, scoring 52 runs at a strike rate of close to 180. He also picked up a wicket.

Sharvin Muniandy: Muniandy scored 63 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 225 in the last match. He can play a big knock today as well.

Bowlers

Vijay Unni: Unni bowled pretty well in the last match, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 3.50. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Abdul Rashid: In the last match against Southern Hitters, Rashid picked up two wickets. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in WW vs NS Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan (WW) - 117 points

Sharvin Muniandy (WW) - 103 points

Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah (WW) - 92 points

Daniyal Hashmi (WW) - 76 points

Vijay Unni (WW) - 84 points

Important Stats for WW vs NS Dream11 prediction team

Amir Khan: 52 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 179.31 and ER - 11.00

Sharvin Muniandy: 63 runs in 1 match; SR - 225.00

Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.00

Daniyal Hashmi: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 2.00

Vijay Unni: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 3.50

WW vs NS Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Super Series)

WW vs NS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Daniyal Hashmi, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Amir Azim, Abdul Rashid.

Captain: Sharvin Muniandy. Vice-captain: Virandeep Singh.

WW vs NS Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Muhammad, Aminuddin Ramly, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Daniyal Hashmi, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Khan, Aimal Khan, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat.

Captain: Virandeep Singh. Vice-captain: Sharvin Muniandy.

