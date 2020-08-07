WW vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Malaysian T10 Bash Match - Aug 8th, 2020

Match 4 of the Malaysian T10 Bash pits the Western Warriors against the Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval.

Both teams suffered a defeat in their first game on Friday. While the Warriors lost to Central Smashers in a high-scoring encounter, the Strikers were unable to chase down 107 against the Hitters.

Although they lost a close encounter on Day 1, the Warriors will fancy their chances ahead of this game with a well-balanced unit in their ranks.

However, the Strikers should prove to be a tough test with the likes of Syed Aziz and Mohamed Imam looking in good touch.

Either way, a thrilling encounter beckons on Saturday with both sides looking for their first win in the Malaysian T10 Bash 2020.

Squads to choose from

Western Warriors

Fitri Sham (C), Aaryan Amin Premj, Abdul Rauf, Arief Yusof, Aslam Khan Malik, Atiq Kiyani, Muhammad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rohit Vyas, Sarveen Surendran, Daniel Hafeez, Dhivendran Mogan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Mohd Shafiq Sharif and Sharvin Muniandy.

Northern Strikers

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Warriors

M Hakim Harisan, S Sharif, D Hafeez, R Vyas, F Nasir, A Yusof, S Muniandy, R Kumar, D Mogan, F Sham and A Rau

Northern Strikers

M Imam, A Jamaluddin, A Zubaidi, N Rehman, S Aziz, A Hafiz, A Ullah, Z Fazal, A Rahman, C Kumar and M Syaqir-Suhaime

Match Details

Match: Western Warriors vs Northern Strikers

Date: 8th August 2020, at 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a decent wicket to bat on with no variable bounce off the surface. Although the batsmen have had a significant say in this tournament so far, the pitch could be on the slower side with this being the third game of the day.

This should bring the spinners into the game, making for a competitive contest in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian T10 Bash Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WW vs NS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sharif, A Yusof, D Hafeez, N Rehman, S Aziz, R Kumar, S Muniandy, A Hafiz, Z Fazal, F Sham and A Rahman

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: R Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Hakim Harisan, A Yusof, R Vyas, N Rehman, S Aziz, R Kumar, S Muniandy, A Hafiz, Z Fazal, F Sham and A Rahman

Captain: S Aziz, Vice-Captain: S Muniandy