WW vs SH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Malaysia T20 match - November 16th, 2021

The Western Warriors and Southern Hitters will square off in Eliminator 1 of the Malaysian Cricket Association T20 Super Series at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 16, Tuesday.

The Western Warriors were pretty inconsistent in the league stage with just two wins and four defeats. They started the tournament with a hat-trick of defeats. However, the Warriors bounced back in style to produce two much-needed wins only to end the league stage on a sour note with another defeat. They ultimately ended up in third position in the points table.

Meanwhile, the Southern Hitters had a similar tournament to the Warriors. They started the tournament with two defeats against the Northern Strikers and Central Smashers, but registered a big win in their third game over the Western Warriors. The Hitters later went off track with two losses. However, they came back strongly with a win in the last league game and ended up with a wooden spoon.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the WW vs SH contest.

#3 Dhivendran Mogan (WW)

Western Warriors batter Dhivendran Mogan is one of the batters to score more than 200 runs in the tournament. He has amassed 203 runs in six innings at an average of 51 and a strike-rate of 144. For the Warriors' chances of moving forward, Mogan has to bat exceptionally well right from the start of the game.

#2 Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (SH)

Southern Hitters' top-order batter Syed Aziz was exceptional with the willow in the league phase, though his side failed to grab attention. The tournament's current leading run-scorer has smacked 259 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 155.

Aziz has averaged 44 in the tournament so far. His brilliant batting skills will be one aspect to watch out for.

#1 Anwar Rahman (SH)

Southern Hitters' bowling was largely dominated by Anwar Rahman in the league phase. He picked up a total of 14 wickets in six innings and is expected to continue in the same vein going into the must-win eliminator.

With the wicket assisting spinners, the off-spinner will be eager to improve his numbers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee