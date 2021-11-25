WW vs SH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for MCA T10 Super Series, 3rd-place Play-off

The Western Warriors (WW) and Southern Hitters (SH) will be up against each other in the third-place play-off of the MCA T10 Super Series at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The Western Warriors have won just one out of their three MCA T10 Super Series matches and finished the league stage in third spot. Their last game against the Central Smashers was abandoned. The Southern Hitters, on the other hand, are yet to register their first win of the season, losing two out of their three MCA T10 Super Series matches. Their last game against the Northern Strikers was also abandoned.

WW vs SH Probable Playing 11 Today

WW XI

Sharvin Muniandy (C), Aslam Khan, Wan Muhammad (WK), Amir Khan, Amir Azim, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Daniyal Hashmi, Abdul Rashid, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Nur Ainol, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah.

SH XI

Syed Aziz (C), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Ainool Hafizs (WK), Muhamad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Shankar Sathish, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Mohammad Arief, Azman Ahmad, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Vishvaruben Kumar.

Match Details

WW vs SH, 3rd-place Play-off, MCA T10 Super Series

Date and Time: 25th November 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 103 runs.

Today’s WW vs SH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ainool Hafizs: Hafizs hasn't performed as per expectations in the MCA T10 Super Series, scoring only six runs at a strike rate of 85.71 in two outings. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah: Shah is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scalped four wickets in three MCA T10 Super Series matches.

Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham: Rajaratham has scored 10 runs and also picked up a wicket in two matches. He is a top-quality batter who can also play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Amir Khan: Khan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 52 runs at a strike rate of 162.50 and also picked up two wickets in three outings.

Sharvin Muniandy: Muniandy has scored 67 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 223-plus while also taking a wicket in three matches. He is also the leading run-scorer in the MCA T10 Super Series.

Bowlers

Anwar Rahman: Rahman has picked up a wicket and also scored 26 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of close to 289 in two matches. He can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match.

Amir Azim: Azim has bowled pretty well this season, scalping three wickets in three outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in WW vs SH Dream11 prediction team

Sharvin Muniandy (WW) - 169 points

Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah (WW) - 166 points

Amir Azim (WW) - 150 points

Amir Khan (WW) - 148 points

Abdul Rashid (WW) - 128 points

Important Stats for WW vs SH Dream11 prediction team

Sharvin Muniandy: 67 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches; SR - 223.33 and ER - 10.00

Anwar Rahman: 26 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 288.89 and ER - 10.75

Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.25

Amir Azim: 10 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 58.82 and ER - 5.25

Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham: 10 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 83.33 and ER - 13.00

WW vs SH Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T10 Super Series)

WW vs SH Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ainool Hafizs, Aslam Khan, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Khan, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Vijay Unni, Amir Azim, Anwar Rahman.

Captain: Sharvin Muniandy. Vice-captain: Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah.

WW vs SH Dream11 Prediction - MCA T10 Super Series

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ainool Hafizs, Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Daniyal Hashmi, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Sharvin Muniandy, Amir Khan, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Vijay Unni, Amir Azim, Abdul Rashid.

Captain: Sharvin Muniandy. Vice-captain: Syed Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar