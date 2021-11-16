WW vs SH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20, 1st Eliminator

Western Warriors (WW) will take on Southern Hitters (SH) in the first Eliminator of the Malaysia T20 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The Western Warriors have managed only two wins in seven Malaysian T20 games so far and are currently third in the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.791. They will be low on morale, considering that they lost their previous game against Central Smashers. The Southern Hitters have also won two of their seven matches thus far. They are fourth in the table, having a worse net run rate of -1.451. They lost their last fixture against the Northern Strikers.

WW vs SH Probable Playing 11 Today

WW XI

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Arief Yusof, Saifullah Malik, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Dhivendra Mogan, Faiz Nasir, Wan Muhammad, Rajkumar Rajendran, Haiqal Khair, Abdul Rashid Ahad

SH XI

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Asby Tan Haris, Thailethil Sethumadhavan Nitheesh, Anwar Rahman, Harinderjit Singh, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Zahid Fazal, Arjoon Thillainathan, Vijay Unni, Md Sulaiman

Match Details

WW vs SH, Malaysia T20, 1st Eliminator

Date and Time: 16th November, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is expected to be a balanced one, which is likely to offer something to both the bowlers and batters. Batting could prove to be difficult with time as the track gets slower.

Today’s WW vs SH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

W Muhammad could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can score important runs as well.

Batter

Besides being a potent batter, M Amir Azim can also roll up his sleeves and bowl a few overs. Azim has amassed 5740 runs in 80 matches in addition to picking up 74 wickets.

All-rounders

A Yusof is known for taking the game to the opposition and his all-round skills could prove to be a major cause of concern for Southern Hitters. Yusof has scored 448 runs in 46 matches and taken 46 scalps. He’s a fine multiplier choice for your WW vs SH Dream11 fantasy side.

S Aziz is a more than useful all-rounder who will be the biggest hope for Southern Hitters in this game. Aziz has 2699 runs to his name from 97 matches and has also picked up 57 wickets.

Bowlers

A Rahman is expected to be lethal with the ball. He has scalped 96 wickets in 82 games and will be looking to add a few more victims to his name today.

Top 5 best players to pick in WW vs SH Dream11 prediction team

A Yusof (WW)

S Aziz (SH)

F Nasir (WW)

M Amir Azim (WW)

A Rahman (SH)

Important stats for WW vs SH Dream11 prediction team

A Yusof: 448 runs and 46 wickets in 46 matches

S Aziz: 2699 runs and 57 wickets in 97 matches

F Nasir: 771 runs and 43 wickets in 54 matches

M Amir Azim: 5740 runs and 74 wickets in 80 matches

A Rahman: 289 runs and 96 wickets in 82 matches

WW vs SH Dream11 Prediction Today (Malaysia T20)

WW vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: W Muhammad, T S Nitheesh, A Thillainathan, M Amir-Azim, M S Ramli, S Aziz, A Yusof, F Nasir, A Rahman, A Rashid-Ahad, V Unni

Captain: A Yusof. Vice-captain: F Nasir

WW vs SH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: W Muhammad, T S Nitheesh, A Thillainathan, M Amir-Azim, S Muniandy, S Aziz, A Yusof, F Nasir, A Rahman, A Rashid-Ahad, Z Fazal

Captain: S Aziz. Vice-captain: M Amir Aziz

Edited by Samya Majumdar

