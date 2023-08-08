WW vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series, Match 8

The Western Warriors (WW) will take on the Southern Hitters (SOH) in the 8th match of the MCA T20 Super Series at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangion Tuesday, August 8. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WW vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Western Warriors have so far been the best team in this tournament. They have won all three of their matches and are currently at the top of the points table. The Southern Hitters are also playing good cricket. They have managed to win two of their three matches and are currently in second spot.

So, this top-of-the-table clash promises exciting action.

WW vs SOH Match Details

The 8th match of the MCA T20 Super Series will be played on August 8 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangion. The match will commence at 12.15 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WW vs SOH, Match 8, MCA T20 Super Series

Date and Time: August 8, 2023, Tuesday; 12.15 pm IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangion

WW vs SOH Probable Playing XIs

WW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WW Probable Playing XI

D Harendra Sehar, S Karthik, B Ahmed, A Malik, V Singh, K Hayat Durrani, M Akram Malek, S Surendran, P Singh, W Ullah, and S Rajaratnam.

SOH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SOH Probable Playing XI

S Aziz, I Khan, R Kumar Rajendran, J Muraly, A Shabir Sandhu, H Ahmed, R Haider, R Khan Malik, A Rahman, V Unni, and K Kumar Ananthan.

WW vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Syed Aziz (Avg Points -70.33)

Syed Aziz has been good with the bat, but behind the stumps, he has been excellent. Aziz will be the prime wicketkeeper choice for this match.

Batter - Bilal Ahmed (Avg Points - 52.67)

Bilal Ahmed has been doing a good job with the bat in this tournament. He is in form and can deliver a couple of overs with the ball too. So, Bilal Ahmed will be the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder - Virandeep Singh (Avg Points - 83.33)

Virandeep Singh has been doing a good job with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. Although his performances with the bat have fluctuated, he has been pretty consistent with the ball. The overall all-round form of Virandeep Singh makes him a great all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler - Vijay Unni (Avg Points - 87.67)

Vijay Unni has picked up wickets on a consistent basis in this tournament. He has an average of 87.67 points per game at present and will be the key bowler pick for this match.

WW vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

Vijay Unni

Wicket-takers earn you the most point in the fantasy contests and Vijay Unni has been a consistent wicket-taker in the tournament. Thus, Vijay Unni looks like the best bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Virandeep Singh

Vrandeep Singh can change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. Therefore, Virandeep will be quite a safe bet as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for WW vs SOH, Match 8

Syed Aziz

Vijay Unni

Virandeep Singh

K Hayat Durrani

R Haider

WW vs SOH Match Expert Tips

It will be a good wicket for players of all trades. All-rounders and bowlers will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

WW vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Syed Aziz

Batters: B Ahmed

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, K Hayat Durrani, M Akram Malek, A Shabir Sandhu

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan Malik, P Singh, Vijay Unni, W Ullah

WW vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, Match 8, Grand League Team

