WWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 15

The 15th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) squaring off against Barbados Women (BAR-W). The Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown will host the clash on Saturday, May 10. Here's all you need to know about the WWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Windward Islands Women have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against the Leeward Islands Women by 53 runs. Barbados Women, on the other hand, have won none of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Jamaica Women by 62 runs.

These two teams have played two matches. Barbados Women have won both the matches.

WWI-W vs BAR-W Match Details

The 15th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

WWI-W vs BAR-W, 15th T20I match

Date and Time: 10th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Trinidad & Tobago Women and Guyana Islands Women, where 72 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

Ad

WWI-W vs BAR-W Form Guide

WWI-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

BAR-W - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

WWI-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XI

WWI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Crafton, J Joseph, Z James, J Glasgow, A Edward (wk), A Fletcher C Noel, N Cherry, E Fontaine, A Gilbert, H Charles

BAR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

K Knight (wk), A Callender, T Holder, K Knight, N Cumberbatch, A Gordon, A Scantlebury, S Bruce, K Elliot, T Herbert, S Connell

Ad

WWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Knight

K Knight is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. E Fontaine is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

N Crafton

K Knight and N Crafton are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N Crafton will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 75 runs in the last four matches. T Holder is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Fletcher

A Fletcher and Z James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Fletcher will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 36 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last four matches. S Connell is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Elliot

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Cherry and K Elliot. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. K Elliot will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 9 wickets and smashed 8 runs in the last four matches. S Ross is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

WWI-W vs BAR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Connell

S Connell was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the lower-middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 6 wickets in the last four matches of the tournament.

K Elliott

K Elliott is one of the most crucial picks from the Barbados Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Windward Islands Women batter. She has taken 9 wickets and smashed 8 runs in the last four matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for WWI-W vs BAR-W, 15th T20I match

A Fletcher

Z James

S Connell

K Elliott

N Crafton

Windward Islands Women vs Barbados Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Windward Islands Women vs Barbados Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Knight

Ad

Batters: N Crafton, K Knight

All-rounders: N Cumberbatch, Z James, S Connell, A Fletcher

Bowlers: S Ross, K Elliott, T Herbert, N Cherry

Windward Islands Women vs Barbados Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Knight

Ad

Batters: N Crafton

All-rounders: N Cumberbatch, Z James, S Connell, A Fletcher, A Gordon, J Glasgow

Bowlers: S Ross, K Elliott, N Cherry

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️