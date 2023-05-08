WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Women’s Super50 Cup match - May 8th, 2023

The Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) and the Guyana Women (GY-W) are all set to face each other in the first match of the Women’s Super50 Cup. The Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts will host this exciting clash on Monday, May 8.

Both teams have included a mix of young and experienced players in their respective squads. The spin duo of Afy Fletcher and Qiana Joseph will be representing the Windward Islands Women, while the Guyana Women have included the likes of Shabika Gajnabi and Shemaine Campbelle for the tournament.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for WWI-W vs GY-W.

#3 Afy Fletcher (WWI-W) - 7 Credits

The Courts Invitational - Women's T10 (CPL)

Afy Fletcher is very precise with her lines and lengths and she never allows the batters to play big shots against her. She is going to be a must-have pick in your WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 team.

Afy has played 68 T20I games so far where she has picked up 55 wickets at a brilliant economy rate of 5.86. If needed, she can score some crucial runs for the team as well.

#2 Shabika Gajnabi (GY-W) - 8.5 Credits

Shabika Gajnabi is a multi-utility all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball. Her ability to fetch points with both bat and ball makes her an automatic choice to be captain of your WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 team.

In her 25 T20I games, the right-handed batter has notched up 190 runs at a strike rate of 76.61, including 15 fours and two sixes. She also has three wickets to her name, bowling at an economy rate of 8.10.

#1 Shemaine Campbelle (GY-W) - 9 Credits

West Indies v England - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Shemaine Campbelle is an attacking top-order batter who can smack the bowlers all over the park. She is an excellent pick to be made as captain in your WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 team.

She has played 119 T20Is thus far in which she has scored 1047 runs at an average of 14.34. She has also picked up 34 wickets, bowling at an impressive economy rate of 5.11.

