WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 4

The 4th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) squaring off against Guyana Women (GY-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Saturday, May 3.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Windward Islands Women lost their first match of the series to Jamaica Women by 7 wickets. Jamaica Women chased the target of 85 runs in just 15.2 overs. On the other hand, Guyana Women won their first match against Leeward Islands Women by 7 wickets.
These two teams have played two matches. Guyana Women have won both the matches.
WWI-W vs GY-W Match Details
The 4th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 3 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
WWI-W vs GY-W, 4th T20I match
Date and Time: 3rd May 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Jamaica Women and Windward Islands Women, where a total of 171 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.
WWI-W vs GY-W Form Guide
WWI-W - L
GY-W - W
WWI-W vs GY-W Probable Playing XI
WWI-W Playing XI
No injury updates
N Crafton, J Joseph, Z James, J Glasgow, A Edward (wk), A Fletcher, C Noel, N Cherry, E Fontaine, A Gilbert, H Charles
GY-W Playing XI
No injury updates
K Mentor, S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, S Campbelle (wk), A Munisar, M Mangru, C Fraser, P Millington, T Marks, C Retemiah, S Grimmond
WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Campbelle
S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She scored 23 runs in the last match. A Edward is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.
Batters
R Grimmond
S Gajnabi and R Grimmond are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Grimmond will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 33 runs in the last match. J Glasgow is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Z James
A Munisar and Z James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Munisar will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She took 2 wickets in the last match. N Crafton is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Fletcher
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Fraser and A Fletcher. Both players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. A Fletcher will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She took 1 wicket and made 32 runs in the last match. S Grimmond is another good bowler for today's match.
WWI-W vs GY-W match captain and vice-captain choices
A Munisar
A Munisar was in top form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order for her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She took 2 wickets in the last match.
A Fletcher
A Fletcher is one of the most crucial picks from the Windward Islands Women squad as she will bat in the top order. She is expected to trouble Guyana Women bowlers and is in good form. She took 1 wicket and scored 32 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for WWI-W vs GY-W, 4th T20I match
A Fletcher
A Munisar
Z James
S Gajnabi
J Glasgow
Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle
Batters: S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, J Glasgow
All-rounders: A Munisar, Z James, N Crafton
Bowlers: S Grimmond, C Fraser, A Fletcher, P Millington
Windward Islands Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle
Batters: S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, J Glasgow
All-rounders: A Munisar, Z James, C Noel
Bowlers: S Grimmond, C Fraser, A Fletcher, H Charle
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️