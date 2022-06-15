WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 15

Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) will take on Guyana Women (GY-W) in the 15th match of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

Windward Islands Women started the season well, but were unable to maintain momentum and have since lost three games in a row. Pearl Etienne and Afy Fletcher have done well for them, but they don't have anyone else's backing.

Guyana Women, on the other hand, are struggling in the competition but earned a much-needed win in their previous game. They defeated Leeward Islands Women by 75 runs, thanks to outstanding bowling performances from Kaysia Schultz and Plaffianna Millington.

WWI-W vs GY-W Probable Playing 11 Today

WWI-W XI

Afy Fletcher (c), Jannillea Glasgow, Malika Edwards, Kimone Homer, Edelyn Glendeen Turtin (wk), Stacy-Ann Noressa Adams, Zaida James, Pearl Etienne, Ashlene Edwards, Qiana Joseph, Carena Noel

GY-W XI

Shemaine Campbelle (c&wk), Shabika Gajnabi, Katana Mentore, Sherica Campbell, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffianna Millington, Kaysia Schultz, Tremayne Smartt, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Lashuna Toussaint

Match Details

WWI-W vs GY-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 15

Date and Time: June 15, 2022, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at Providence Stadium is balanced, with bowlers taking the game on their way into the second innings. So batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the venue's last five matches being 93 runs.

Today’s WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: Campbelle is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who has looked impressive so far in the tournament. She has 79 runs at an average of 26.33 in four games.

Batters

Tremayne Smartt: She has done well with both the bat and the ball in the competition so far, scoring 14 runs and picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.14. She could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Pearl Etienne: Etienne is a fantastic all-rounder who is finding success with the ball. She has scalped six wickets at an exceptional average of 9.83 and has also scored nine runs in three matches. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Bowlers

Afy Fletcher: Her performances with the bat and the ball have been superb so far in this tournament. She has four wickets and 69 runs at an average of 17.25 in four games, making her an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. With Fletcher in good form, she is one to keep an eye on in this game.

3 best players to pick in WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction team

Malika Edwards (WWI-W) – 37 points

Plaffianna Millington (GY-W) – 66 points

Zaida James (WWI-W) – 68 points

Key stats for WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction team

Zaida James - 51 runs in two games; batting average: 51.00.

Jannillea Glasgow - Six wickets in four games; bowling average: 10.50.

Kaysia Schultz - Five wickets in four games; bowling average: 08.40.

WWI-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s T20 Blaze)

WWI-W vs GY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Zaida James, Malika Edward, Mandy Mangru, Tremayne Smartt, Pearl Etienne, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Jannillea Glasgow.

Captain: Pearl Etienne Vice-Captain: Jannillea Glasgow

WWI-W vs GY-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Zaida James, Kimone Homer, Tremayne Smartt, Pearl Etienne, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kaysia Schultz, Jannillea Glasgow, Shabika Gajnabi.

Captain: Pearl Etienne Vice-Captain: Afy Fletcher

