WWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 8

The eighth T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) squaring off against Trinidad & Tobago Women (TT-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Windward Islands Women have lost both matches so far. They lost their last match of the tournament to Guyana Women by seven wickets. Trinidad & Tobago Women, on the other hand, have won both their matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Jamaica Women by five wickets.

The two teams have played two matches. Both teams won one match each.

WWI-W vs TT-W Match Details

The eighth T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 6 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WWI-W vs TT-W, 8th T20I match

Date and Time: 6th May, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is neutral. Fans can expect a high scoring fixture, with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Barbados Women and Leeward Islands Women, where a total of 187 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

WWI-W vs TT-W Form Guide

WWI-W - L L

TT-W - W W

WWI-W vs TT-W Probable Playing XI

WWI-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Crafton, J Joseph, Z James, J Glasgow, A Edward (wk), A Fletcher C Noel, N Cherry, E Fontaine, A Gilbert, H Charles

TT-W Playing XI

No injury updates

R Vincent, D Joseph, B Cooper, S Ramnath, S Sawh (wk), A Mohammed, L Kirby, A Ramtahal, S Samaroo, S Soogrim, K Alexander

WWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Edward

A Edward is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. S Sawh is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

B Cooper

L Kirby and B Cooper are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. B Cooper will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 72 runs in the last two matches. D Joseph is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Z James

N Cherry and Z James are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Z James will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 24 runs in the last two matches. N Crafton is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Soogrim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Soogrim and A Fletcher. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Soogrim will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 7 wickets and smashed 32 runs in the last two matches. A Mohammed is another good bowler pick for today's match.

WWI-W vs TT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Soogrim

S Soogrim was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the lower-middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken 7 wickets in the last two matches.

A Mohammed

A Mohammed is one of the most crucial picks from the Trinidad & Tobago Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Windward Islands Women batter. She has taken 2 wickets and smashed 22 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for WWI-W vs TT-W, 8th T20I match

A Fletcher

Z James

A Mohammed

S Soogrim

B Cooper

Windward Islands Women vs Trinidad & Tobago Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Windward Islands Women vs Trinidad & Tobago Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Edward

Batters: L Kirby, B Cooper, D Joseph

All-rounders: N Cherry, Z James, N Crafton

Bowlers: S Ramnath, A Mohammed, S Soogrim, A Fletcher

Windward Islands Women vs Trinidad & Tobago Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sawh

Batters: L Kirby, B Cooper

All-rounders: S Samaroo, Z James, N Crafton

Bowlers: S Ramnath, A Mohammed, S Soogrim, A Fletcher, A Ramtahal

