WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 3

West Zone (WZ) will take on North East Zone (NEZ) in the third match of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Pondicherry on Monday, July 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
This will be the first match of the tournament for both teams. They will be looking to get off to a solid start by winning this match.
WZ vs NEZ Match Details
The third match of the Deodhar Trophy will be played on July 24 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 9.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: WZ vs NEZ, Match 3, Deodhar Trophy 2023
Date and Time: July 24, 2023, Monday; 9.00 am IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Pondicherry
WZ vs NEZ Probable Playing XIs
WZ Team/Injury News
Rajvardhan Hangargekar will not be available for selection as he is away to play for India A.
WZ Probable Playing XI
Harvik Desai (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahu Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Samarth Vyas, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, C Gaja, A Nagwaswalla, and P Bhut.
NEZ Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
NEZ Probable Playing XI
J Anderson (wk), K Yangfo, A Thapa, Anup Rakesh Ahlawat, N Lamichaney, P Tamang, L Yong Lepcha, I Lemtu, N Abo, and K Kense.
WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper - Harvik Desai
Harvik Desai is a stable middle-order batter and is also very good behind the stumps. He will be the best option from the wicketkeeper category for this match.
Batter - Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan has been in brilliant batting form in recent times. This is his arena and in spite of a few big names in the section, Sarfaraz looks like the best pick.
All-rounder - Shams Mulani
Shams Mulani will be very effective as a bowler in the match. He can also be handy with the bat and that makes him a prime all-rounder pick for the match.
Bowler - K Kense
K Kense might prove to be a differential pick in the match. The wicket will suit his style of bowling and thus Kense might give you some valuable points with some crucial wickets.
WZ vs NEZ match captain and vice-captain choices
Sarfaraz Khan
The kind of batting form Sarfaraz Khan has been in recent times there should be no second opinion about selecting him as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He will be the best and the safest option for this match.
Samarth Vyas
Samarth Vyas is a pretty stable middle-order batter who likes to bat for a long time. He might not be under the radar of most of fantasy players and hence might turn out to be a big differential pick for the match.
Five Must-Picks for WZ vs NEZ, Match 3
Shams Mulani
Sarfaraz Khan
K Kense
Samarth Vyas
Rahul Tripathi
WZ vs NEZ Match Expert Tips
Looking at the on-paper chemistry of both the teams it is expected that West Zone will dominate the competition. So, a combination of 8-3 in favor of the West Zone player might be beneficial for the match.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.
WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team
Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai
Batters: Sarafara Khan, Ankit Bawne, Samarth Vyas, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, P Tamang
Bowlers: C Gaja, I Lemtur, K Kense
WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team
Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai
Batters: Sarafara Khan, Ankit Bawne, Samarth Vyas, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, P Tamang
Bowlers: C Gaja, I Lemtur, K Kense