WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 3

West Zone (WZ) will take on North East Zone (NEZ) in the third match of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Pondicherry on Monday, July 24. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the tournament for both teams. They will be looking to get off to a solid start by winning this match.

WZ vs NEZ Match Details

The third match of the Deodhar Trophy will be played on July 24 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 9.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WZ vs NEZ, Match 3, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 24, 2023, Monday; 9.00 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Pondicherry

WZ vs NEZ Probable Playing XIs

WZ Team/Injury News

Rajvardhan Hangargekar will not be available for selection as he is away to play for India A.

WZ Probable Playing XI

Harvik Desai (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahu Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Samarth Vyas, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, C Gaja, A Nagwaswalla, and P Bhut.

NEZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NEZ Probable Playing XI

J Anderson (wk), K Yangfo, A Thapa, Anup Rakesh Ahlawat, N Lamichaney, P Tamang, L Yong Lepcha, I Lemtu, N Abo, and K Kense.

WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Harvik Desai

Harvik Desai is a stable middle-order batter and is also very good behind the stumps. He will be the best option from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter - Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has been in brilliant batting form in recent times. This is his arena and in spite of a few big names in the section, Sarfaraz looks like the best pick.

All-rounder - Shams Mulani

Shams Mulani will be very effective as a bowler in the match. He can also be handy with the bat and that makes him a prime all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler - K Kense

K Kense might prove to be a differential pick in the match. The wicket will suit his style of bowling and thus Kense might give you some valuable points with some crucial wickets.

WZ vs NEZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Sarfaraz Khan

The kind of batting form Sarfaraz Khan has been in recent times there should be no second opinion about selecting him as the captain or vice-captain of the match. He will be the best and the safest option for this match.

Samarth Vyas

Samarth Vyas is a pretty stable middle-order batter who likes to bat for a long time. He might not be under the radar of most of fantasy players and hence might turn out to be a big differential pick for the match.

Five Must-Picks for WZ vs NEZ, Match 3

Shams Mulani

Sarfaraz Khan

K Kense

Samarth Vyas

Rahul Tripathi

WZ vs NEZ Match Expert Tips

Looking at the on-paper chemistry of both the teams it is expected that West Zone will dominate the competition. So, a combination of 8-3 in favor of the West Zone player might be beneficial for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

WZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Harvik Desai

Batters: Sarafara Khan, Ankit Bawne, Samarth Vyas, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, P Tamang

Bowlers: C Gaja, I Lemtur, K Kense

