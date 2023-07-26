WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 5

The 5th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will see West Zone (WZ) squaring off against South Zone (SZ) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

West Zone won their last match of the season against North East Zone by 9 wickets. South Zone, on the other hand, won prevailed over North Zone by 185 runs.

South Zone have a quality roster, but West Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

WZ vs SZ Match Details

The 5th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played on July 26 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WZ vs SZ, Match 5

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch and score a lot of runs. The last match played on this pitch was between West Zone and North East Zone, where a total of 415 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

WZ vs SZ Form Guide

WZ - W

SZ - W

WZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

WZ Playing XI

No injury updates

A Bawne, Priyank Panchal (C), S Khan, R Tripathi, S Dubey, AA Sheth, S Mulani, H Desai (wk), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Parth Bhut, Chintan Gaja

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, R Bhui, Vidhwath Kaverappa, R Kunnummal, Washington Sundar, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), K Arun Karthik, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijaykumar Vyshak, V Koushik

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Jagadeesan

N Jagadeesan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Desai is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Agarwal

K Panchal and M Agarwal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Tripathi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Dube

W Sundar and S Dube are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Sai Kishore is another good all-rounder pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Kaverappa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Vijaykumar and V Kaverappa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Nagwaswalla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

S Dube

S Dube will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

R Tripathi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Tripathi as he will bat in the top order and is in top notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for WZ vs SZ, Match 5

R Tripathi

M Agarwal

W Sundar

S Dube

D Padikkal

West Zone vs South Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to pick at least 3 top-order batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan, H Desai

Batters: M Agarwal (vc), P Panchal, R Tripathi, D Padikkal

All-rounders: W Sundar, S Dube (v), S Mulani, R Sai Kishore

Bowlers: V Kaverappa

West Zone vs South Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Jagadeesan

Batters: M Agarwal, P Panchal, R Tripathi (c), D Padikkal (vc), S Khan

All-rounders: W Sundar, S Dube, R Sai Kishore

Bowlers: V Kaverappa, A Nagwaswalla