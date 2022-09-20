WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Duleep Trophy 2022, Final

The final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will see South Zone (SZ) take on West Zone (WZ) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday, September 21. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the WZ vs SZ Dream11 prediction.

West Zone put in a good performance against Central Zone in the semi-finals, with the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shams Mulani impressing with the bat and ball, respectively. However, they face a strong South Zone side who boast a good blend of youth and experience. While their batting unit oozes international experience in Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal, their bowling line-up has been in good form, holding them in good stead. With the trophy up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Coimbatore.

WZ vs SZ Match Details, Duleep Trophy 2022

The final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 has South Zone (SZ) taking on West Zone (WZ) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WZ vs SZ, Duleep Trophy 2022, Final

Date and Time: 21st September 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Live Streaming: Hotstar

WZ vs SZ Pitch Report

The pitch at Coimbatore has help on offer for both batters and bowlers. The first 10 overs across all innings in the previous match accounted for five wickets. Spinners should play a big role in the second half of the match, with spin accounting for 50 percent of the wickets to fall in the third and fourth innings. Teams should prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down with each passing day.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 0

1st-innings score: 257

2nd-innings score: 128

3rd-innings score: 371

4th-innings score: 221

WZ vs SZ Form Guide

South Zone: D-W

West Zone: D-W

WZ vs SZ probable playing 11s for today’s match

South Zone injury/team news

No injury concerns.

South Zone probable playing 11

Kunnummal Rohan, Mayank Agarwal, T Ravi Teja, Baba Indrajith, Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui (wk), Hanuma Vihari (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, R Sai Kishore, Basil Thampi and Tanay Thyagarajan.

West Zone injury/team news

No changes are expected.

West Zone probable playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Het Patel (wk), Armaan Jaffer, Shams Mulani, Atit Sheth, Jaydev Unadkat, Tanush Kotian and Chintan Gaja.

WZ vs SZ Dream11 match top picks, Duleep Trophy 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ricky Bhui (124 runs in the previous match)

Ricky Bhui notched up a wonderful hundred in the previous Duleep Trophy match, scoring a 170-ball 103. He has been in brilliant form over the last few years in the Andhra top order. Although he is likely to bat in the lower-middle order for South Zone, Bhui's form and technique should serve him well.

Top Batter Pick

Prithvi Shaw (2 matches, 315 runs, Average: 105.00)

Prithvi Shaw is the leading run-scorer in the Duleep Trophy this season with 315 runs in two matches. He was the Player of the Match in the semi-finals for West Zone, scoring 142 runs off just 140 balls in the second innings. Owing to his ability to score big runs swiftly, Shaw is a must-have in your WZ vs SZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shams Mulani (70 runs and 6 wickets in the previous match)

Shams Mulani put in a good all-round performance in the previous game, scoring 70 runs and picking up a five-fer in the second innings against Central Zone. Mulani was the highest wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy and has continued to impress in the Duleep Trophy. With the conditions suiting him, Mulani is a good pick in your WZ vs SZ Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

R Sai Kishore (10/98 in the previous match)

R Sai Kishore picked up a 10-fer in South Zone's big win over North Zone. Sai Kishore is a skilled left-arm spinner who uses his height to good effect. Apart from his bowling form, Sai Kishore can add value with the bat as well. With conditions suiting spinners, he should be a must-have in your WZ vs SZ Dream11 prediction team.

WZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw is in sublime form, scoring over 300 runs in two matches in the Duleep Trophy. Shaw is known for his ability to take on bowlers from ball one. He is striking at 92.92, the best in the competition. Given his form, Shaw is likely to be a popular captaincy pick in your WZ vs SZ Dream11 prediction team.

R Sai Kishore

Another Player of the Match in the semis, R Sai Kishore, has ample knowledge of the local conditions. He picked a 10-fer in the previous match, seven of which came in the first innings. With West Zone fielding several right-handers, Sai Kishore is a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your WZ vs SZ Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for WZ vs SZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Shams Mulani 7 wickets in 2 matches Prithvi Shaw 315 runs in 2 matches Mayank Agarwal 113 runs in 1 match Jaydev Unadkat 7 wickets in 2 matches R Sai Kishore 10 wickets in 1 match

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction expert tips for Duleep Trophy 2022, Match 17

In the previous match in Coimbatore, 11 wickets fell in the first 20 overs across all innings. There should be some swing on offer for the pacers with the new ball. This should bring Jaydev Unadkat to the fore in the WZ vs SZ game as he has been one of the better exponents of swing in the competition.

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ricky Bhui

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw (c)

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, R Sai Kishore (vc), Chintan Gaja, Tanay Thyagarajan

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

WZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ricky Bhui

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal (c), Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Shams Mulani (vc), T Ravi Teja

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, R Sai Kishore, Atit Sheth

