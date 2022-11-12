WZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 12

West Zone (WZ-W) will take on Central Zone Women (CZ-W) in the 12th game of the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy on Saturday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the WZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams have been on fire. With six points each, they are unbeaten in the competition. Their bowling has been their strongest suit thus far, and they will once again be in command.

Jasia Akter and Nuzhat Parween are in top form for Central Zone, so the West Zone will have to plan accordingly. Yastika Bhatia and Devika Vaidya are doing well for West Zone and will be players to watch in today's game.

WZ-W vs CZ- W Match Details

The 12th Senior Women's Inter Zonal T20 Trophy will be held on November 12 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 04:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WZ-W vs CZ-W, Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 12

Date and Time: November 12, 2022; 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

The wicket should be a typical Indian surface, with bowlers getting more help than batters. Spinners are expected to dominate proceedings. Anything above 130 runs could be a par score.

WZ-W vs CZ-W Form Guide

CZ-W - W-W-W

WZ-W - W-W-W

WZ-W vs CZ-W Probable Playing XIs

WZ-W

No major injury update

Aarti Kedar, Devika Vaidya, Humaira Kazi, Neha Chavda, Pragya Rawat, Shraddha Pokharkar, Sayali Satghare, Simran Patel, Simran Shaikh, Tarannum Pathan, Yastika Bhatia (c&wk)

CZ-W

No major injury update

Anushka Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Disha Kasat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jasia Akhter, Anjali Sarvani, Muskan Malik, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Poonam Yadav (c), Rashi Kanojya, Tanuja Kanwar

WZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yastika Bhatia (3 matches, 114 runs)

She has scored 114 runs in three games in this tournament at an average of 57.00. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Devika Vaidya (3 matches, 23 runs, 6 wickets)

She has been doing well so far, scoring 23 runs and taking six wickets in three games at an average of 8.33. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Tara Pathan (3 matches, 54 runs, 2 wickets)

Pathan is the leading run-getter for WZ-W in this tournament. She has scored 54 runs in her last three games and has also taken two wickets. That makes her a must-have in your WZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Anjali Sarwani (3 matches, 4 wickets, 17 runs)

She has done well so far in the tournament, keeping the batters quiet while maintaining good control. Sarwani could be a key pick for your fantasy team. She has picked up four wickets in three games so far in the tournament.

WZ-W vs CZ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Jasia Akhter

She is a fantastic all-rounder who has performed admirably in this competition. She has scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33 in three matches. Jasia is an excellent cumulative choice for your WZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Humeira Kazi

She performed magnificently in her previous match, scoring 54 runs at a strike rate of 120.00. She has a total of 68 runs to her name in three games.

Five Must-Picks for WZ-W vs CZ-W, Match 12

Arundhati Reddy

Disha Kasat

Dayalan Hemalatha

Shraddha Pokharkar

Sayali Satghare

West Zone Women vs Central Zone Women Match Expert Tips

Poonam Yadav is yet to make an impression in the tournament, taking two wickets in three games. A good performance would be expected from her in this game, considering her prowess.

WZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head Team

WZ-W vs CZ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia, N Parween

Batters: D Vaidya, J Akter, P Punia, H Kazi

All-rounders: T Pathan, T Kanwar, D Kasat

Bowlers: N Chavda, Poonam Yadav, A Sarwani

WZ-W vs CZ-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand Team

WZ-W vs CZ-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Y Bhatia

Batters: D Vaidya, J Akter, M Malik, H Kazi

All-rounders: T Pathan, T Kanwar

Bowlers: N Chavda, Poonam Yadav, A Sarwani, R Kanojiya

Poll : 0 votes