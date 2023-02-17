WZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Womens Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 3

West Zone Women (WZ-W) will take on North East Zone Women (NE-W) in the 3rd match at the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy on Friday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the WZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

North East Zone Women lost their last match against North Zone by 10 wickets. West Zone Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal tournament.

West Zone Women will try their best to win the match, but North East Zone Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

WZ-W vs NE-W Match Details

The 3rd match of the Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy will be played on February 17 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

WZ-W vs NE-W, Senior Womens Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, Match 3

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal

Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Central Zone Women and East Zone Women, where a total of 411 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

WZ-W vs NE-W Form Guide

WZ-W - Will be playing their first match

NE-W - L

WZ-W vs NE-W Probable Playing XI

WZ-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Riya Chaudhari (wk), Bhavana Goplani, Jayshree Jadeja, Mridulakumari Jadeja, Tarannumbanu Pathan (c), Prakashika Naik, Jaya Rajendra Mohite, Shraddha Pokharkar, Neha Chavda, Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Krutikaben Chaudhari

NE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Keisham Kalpana (wk), Thokchom Loidangton Devi, Nabam Yapu, Sentilemla, Yudenmit Lepcha, Ganga Waikhom, Lalhriat Puii, Sarpik Lligu, Pranita Chettri, Ajima Sangma, Limatola Shilu Ao (c)

WZ-W vs NE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Kalpana

K Kalpana, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. R Chaudhari is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Kazi

M Jadeja and H Kazi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Goplani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

G Waikhom

T Pathan and G Waikhom are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Dutta is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

U Amar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sangma and U Amar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Chaudhari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

WZ-W vs NE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Kazi

H Kazi is one of the best players in the West Zone Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

G Waikhom

G Waikhom is one of the best picks in the North East Zone Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must-Picks for WZ-W vs NE-W, Match 3

H Kazi

G Waikhom

M Jadeja

U Amar

T Pathan

West Zone Women vs North East Zone Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

West Zone Women vs North East Zone Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Kalpana

Batters: H Kazi, M Jadeja, T Loidangton

All-rounders: T Pathan, D Dutta, G Waikhom, N Chavda

Bowlers: A Sangma, U Amar, K Chaudhari

West Zone Women vs North East Zone Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Chaudhari

Batters: H Kazi, M Jadeja

All-rounders: T Pathan, D Dutta, G Waikhom, N Chavda, N Yapu

Bowlers: A Sangma, U Amar, K Chaudhari

Poll : 0 votes