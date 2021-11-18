WZB vs MAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for USA One Day National Championship 2021, Match 3

The West Zone Blues (WZB) will take on Mid-Atlantic (MAT) in the third match of the USA One Day National Championship 2021 at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday.

The USA One Day National Championship featuring eight teams began on November 15. The West Zone Blues have a pretty exciting squad consisting of some seriously talented players. Mid-Atlantic Zone, meanwhile, fared well in their first match of the campaign against South Zone. Put to bat first, they posted 240, but ended up losing the contest by just one wicket.

WZB vs MAT Probable Playing 11 Today

WZB XI

Andries Gous, Cody Chetty, Timil Patel, Ravi Timbawala, Harpreet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Gayan Fernando, Elmore Hutchinson, Ayan Desai, Marty Kain

MAT XI

Monank Patel (c), Hiren Patel (wk), Ryan Scott, Milind Kumar, Rasesh Behera, Stephen Wiig, Jasdeep Singh, Raj Bhavsar, Raymond Ramrattan, Gauranshu Sharma, Justin Dill

Match Details

WZB vs MAT, USA One Day National Championship 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 18th November, 2021, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston

Pitch Report

The track at Minute Maid Park in Houston is a balanced one which has something in it for everybody. While the batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to maintain their lines and lengths to keep the run-flow in check and pick up wickets.

Today’s WZB vs MAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Patel is a decent wicketkeeper-batter who is expected to add plenty of value to your fantasy side. Capable of scoring runs quickly, Patel played a crucial 39-run knock in the previous game.

Batters

M Kumar, one of the leading figures in his team, will be hoping to make a major impact in the tournament. He scored 27 runs and picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.79 in the previous match.

Although R Bhavsar couldn’t fare well with the bat in the previous game, he was simply excellent on the bowling front. Bhavsar picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.56.

All-rounders

J Dill could prove to be an extremely important all-rounder for Mid-Atlantic. Dill scored 37 runs against South and also picked up a wicket.

N Patel has represented the USA in 14 matches, scoring 212 runs and picking up 15 wickets. He is a key all-rounder for his team.

Bowler

J Singh is likely to lead Mid-Atlantic's bowling unit. Not only did he pick up a wicket in the previous game, he also delivered three maiden overs in his spell!

Top 5 best players to pick in WZB vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

M Kumar (MAT)

R Bhavsar (MAT)

N Patel (WZB)

T Patel (WZB)

J Dill (MAT)

Important stats for WZB vs MAT Dream11 prediction team

M Kumar: 27 runs and 1 wicket

R Bhavsar: 6 runs and 4 wickets

N Patel: 212 runs and 15 wickets in ODI career

T Patel: 72 runs and 6 wickets in ODI career

J Dill: 37 runs and 1 wicket

WZB vs MAT Dream11 Prediction Today

WZB vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Patel, R Bhavsar, M Kumar, R Scott, T Patel, J Dill, H Singh, N Patel, J Singh, G Fernando, E Hutchinson

Captain: M Kumar. Vice-captain: R Bhavsar

WZB vs MAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Patel, A Gous, R Bhavsar, M Kumar, R Ramrattan, T Patel, J Dill, N Patel, J Singh, G Fernando, G Sharma

Captain: J Dill. Vice-Captain: N Patel

