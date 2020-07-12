WZC vs ALM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for WZC vs ALM match of ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

Almhult CC take on Watan Zalmi CC in Match 2 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

ECS T10 Gothenburg Dream11 Fantasy

Match 2 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League has Almhult CC taking on Watan Zalmi CC in Kviberg.

While this would be Almhult's second game on the trot, Watan Zalmi begin their campaign on the lookout for a win. Watan Zalmi's roster has a good blend of youth and experience, although the same cannot be said for Almhult's.

However, the nature of the format acts as a great leveller for Almhult, with another high-quality game of cricket expected on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Almhult CC

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

Predicted Playing XIs

Watan Zalmi CC

M Kharoti, I Khan, R Chandra-Saha, S Robel, A Haq-Khan, M Nabil, W Ilyas, S Shirzad, E Raisi, Q Abbas and M Taj

Almhult CC

D Adhikari, S Rana, S Sherzad, V Mittal, R Samal, S Arshad, R Muradi, I Sabawoon, A Shah, A Meer and A Ibrahimkhail

Match Details

Match: Watan Zalmi CC vs Almhult CC

Date: 13th July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides, with something in it for both spinners and pacers. With slightly overcast conditions on the forecast, the pacers should get some lateral movement early on. 80-85 should be par at the venue, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

WZC vs ALM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Kharoti, I Khan, V Mittal, S Sherzad, A Haq-Khan, S Arshad, R Muradi, M Nabil, S Shirzad, A Meer and E Raisi

Captain: M Nabil, Vice-Captain: R Muradi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Kharoti, I Khan, V Mittal, R Samal, A Haq-Khan, I Sabawoon, R Muradi, M Nabil, S Shirzad, A Meer and E Raisi

Captain: A Haq-Khan, Vice-Captain: M Nabil