XI-S vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 22 – Feb 12, 2021

Day five of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021 will see XI Stars square off against Fateh in the 22nd match of the tournament. The Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona will continue to be the venue. Both teams are yet to taste victory in this tournament.

This is the debut season in the European Cricket Network for XI Stars and they haven’t had the best of starts. Their first game was washed out, while they lost their remaining two games by narrow margins.

Against the Men in Blue, XI Stars fell short by 11 runs in their chase of 64. In their next encounter against Bengali, they lost by an agonizing margin of two runs. The Asif Mehmood-led side is still in search of their maiden win.

On the other hand, Fateh had their first two games washed out. In the next two games, a similar pattern followed.

They conceded 104 and 98 against Gracia and Bengali respectively but couldn’t chase it down. In both games, Fateh ended up scoring in the 80s to lose by 15 and 14 runs respectively.

Hence, they will also be hoping to open their account this season with a win in this encounter.

Squads to choose from

XI Stars: Musadaq Mubarak, Amir Hamza, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Abubakar Hussain, Muneeb Ishfaq, Tabish Qahqous, Zubair Ahmed, Ehsan Ullah, Umar Riaz, Sajid Riaz, Usman Shah, Hassan Khan, Hamza Khan, Aamir Sohail, Muhammad Zaheer, Roheed Islam, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed,

Fateh: Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagroop Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig, Naghman Hussain, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

XI Stars: Tanveer Shah, Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahqous, Asif Mehmood (c), Aamir Sohail, Roheed Islam, Umar Riaz, Ali Ahmed, Zubair Ahmed, Ehsan Ullah, Hamza Khan

Fateh: Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Azeem Azam

Match Details

Match: XI Stars vs Fateh

Date: February 12, 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona has been an all-around track. It has been a solid one to bat on as the average score batting first is around 100. Teams batting first have won more games as well.

However, there has also been something in it for the bowlers. One can expect another sporting pitch for this encounter.

ECS Spain Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (XI-S vs FTH)

Dream11 Team for XI Stars vs Fateh - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahqous, Hamza Khan, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Tanveer Shah, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Umar Riaz, Ali Ahmed, Naghman Hussain

Captain: Tabish Qahqous Vice-captain: Randip Singh Daid

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahqous, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Umar Riaz, Ali Ahmed, Iqbal Wajid

Captain: Tanveer Shah Vice-captain: Happy Singh