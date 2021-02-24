XIS vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 25th, 2021

XI Stars will take on Bengali in the 68th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday.

XI Stars are having a horrendous season so far. They have lost all the matches they played while one game was abandoned. It thus comes as no surprise that the XI Stars are rooted to the bottom of the Group A standings. They were defeated by Catalunya Tigers by 124 runs in their most recent match.

Bengali are fourth in the table with 8 points to their name. They had a brilliant start to the season with four wins on the bounce and were on top of the table. However, they have lost all three games since, which has seen their campaign get somewhat derailed.

Squads to choose from:

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Bengali

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir

Predicted Playing XIs

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Bengali

Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam

Match Details

Match: XI Stars vs Bengali, Match 68

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 25th February 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barcelona favors batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 90 and the track is known to be suited for pacers more than the spinners.

XIS vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

XIS vs BEN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiqur Rahman, Tabish Qahquos, Tamjid Bepari, Hamza Khan, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader, Tanveer Shah, Umar Riaz, Hasan bin Hakim, Ali Ahmed

Captain: Mosaraf Hossain, Vice-Captain: Omar Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiqur Rahman, Tabish Qahquos, Tamjid Bepari, Hamza Khan, Asif Mehmood, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader, Umar Riaz, Hasan bin Hakim, Al Amin

Captain: Tamjid Bepari, Vice-Captain: Riaz Howlader