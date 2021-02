XIS vs CAT Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 12th, 2021

+

XI Stars will take on Catalunya Tigers in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Having played two matches, XI Stars are still winless in the tournament, suffering back-to-back defeats against Bengali CC and Men in Blue on the same day. They were beaten by tiny margins in both games, and XI Stars will focus on capitalizing on opportunities better.

Catalunya Tigers, on the other hand, began the tournament with a loss against Bengali. They were defeated by 7 wickets and would want to bounce back with a win in this match.

Squads to choose from:

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Catalunya Tigers

Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem

Predicted Playing 11

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Catalunya Tigers

Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif

Match Details

Match: XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers, Match 21

Venue: Monjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 12th February, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barcelona favors batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 90 and the track is known to be better suited for pacers than the spinners.

XIS vs CAT Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Hamza Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Ali Ahmed, Ghulam Dastgeer

Captain: Tabish Qahquos, Vice-Captain: Yasir Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Hamza Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Tanveer Shah, Umar Riaz, Ali Ahmed, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Hamza Khan, Vice-Captain: Umar Riaz