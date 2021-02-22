XIS vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 23rd, 2021

XI Stars will take on Catalunya Tigers in the 60th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona

XI Stars are having a horrendous ECS campaign so far, losing all their four completed games while one got abandoned. They are rooted to the bottom of the Group A standings after losing to Catalunya Tigers by 49 runs in their most recent ECS outing.

Catalunya Tigers, meanwhile, are second in their ECS group, behind table-toppers Bengali CC. They have won three of their four ECS games. Catalunya Tigers will look to make it two out of two against the same opposition whom they beat recently.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Catalunya Tigers

Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

Predicted Playing 11s

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Catalunya Tigers

Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif.

Match Details

Match: XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers, Match 60.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 23rd February, 2021; 9:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favours batsmen in this format of the game. The average first-innings score on this ground is 90 runs, and the track is known to suit the pacers more than the spinners.

XIS vs CAT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Syed Sherazi, Ghulam Dastgeer.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-Captain: Mustansar Iqbal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Hamza Khan, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Tanveer Shah, Umar Riaz, Syed Sherazi, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Kashif.

Captain: Tabish Qahquos. Vice-Captain: Umar Riaz.