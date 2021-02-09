XIS vs MIB Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – February 10th, 2021

XI Stars will take on Men in Blue in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday. The clash between the two sides will be held at the Monjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

XI Stars’ first match in the tournament had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. Hence, the side will want to register their first win in this match. They are set to take on Bengali in their second encounter of Wednesday.

Men in Blue’s first match also had to be abandoned. They then suffered a defeat against Bengali in their second match, and will be looking to bounce back in the tournament.

Squads to choose from:

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Men in Blue

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Siddhartha Tewari, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Jangir, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Prasanna Jathan, Naresh Kumar, Sri Srivastava, Souvik Sengupta.

Predicted Playing 11

XI Stars

Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Men in Blue

Sanjeev Tiwari (c & wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa.

Match Details

Match: XI Stars vs Men in Blue, Match 11

Venue: Monjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: February 10, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barcelona favors batsmen in this format of the game. The average first innings score on this ground is 120 and the track is known to be better suited for pacers than the spinners.

XIS vs MIB Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

XIS vs MIB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, K Soundarapandian, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Atul Kesar, Sachin Sudarshana, Umar Riaz

Captain: Shankar Kaligatla, Vice-Captain: K Soundarapandian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanjeev Tiwari, Amir Hamza I, Shankar Kaligatla, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, K Soundarapandian, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Atul Kesar, Sachin Sudarshana, Umar Riaz

Captain: Atul Kesar, Vice-Captain: Sajid Riaz