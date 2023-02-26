YC vs RSXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 18

The Yaqutganj Challengers (YC) will lock horns with the Royal Striker XI (SF) in the 18th match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 on Sunday, February 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the YC vs RSXI Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.
Challengers have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win just one of them. They are currently seventh in the points table and are struggling for form.
Meanwhile, Royal Striker XI too have played three matches in the tournament. But unlike their opponents, they have managed to win two of their matches and are currently fourth in the points table. Striker XI will look to win the match and climb further in the table.
YC vs RSXI Match Details
The 18th match of the Ganga Cricket Cup T10 will be played on February 26 at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh at 11.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.
Match: YC vs RSXI, Ganga Cricket Cup T10, Match 18
Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 11.30 am IST
Venue: Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium, Uttar Pradesh
YC vs RSXI Pitch Report
The pitch at the Bramha Dutt Dwivedi Stadium has been a heaven for batters. Batters have made the most of the surface and we have seen high-scoring encounters in the tournament.
YC vs RSXI Probable Playing XIs for today's match
YC Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
YC Probable Playing XI
Vishnukant Chauhan (wk), Abhishek Ahlawat, K Choudhary, Gopal Waghmare, Mauli Rathod, Kapil Saurabh, Dipanshu Sharma, Ganesh Wanjale, Deepanshu Gehlawat, Akash Barde, and Anjnesh Chahuhan.
RSXI Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
RSXI Probable Playing XI
Ashu Kashyap (wk), Tushar, Akash Maurya, Nikhil Sharma (c), Vikash Kumar, Sukhdev Chaudhary, Shariq Khan, Pratik Gupta, Vipin Yadav, Aditya Kumar, and Nitin Kumar.
YC vs RSXI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Vishnukant Chauhan
Vishnukant Chahuhan has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He opens the innings and hence gets the time to make a significant contribution with the bat. Chauhan is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.
Batter
Akash Maurya
Akash Maurya bats in the top order and has the ability to score quickly. He has been making significant contributions with the bat for his team, which makes him the best choice from the batters category for this match.
All-rounder
Pratik Gupta
Pratik Gupta has done a decent job with both the bat and the ball in the tournament. He can pick up some valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best bet from the all-rounder section for this match.
Bowler
Mauli Rathod
Mauli Rathod is a very effective bowler and can also come in handy with the bat lower down the order. Rathod's ability to pick up wickets at crucial stages makes him the best pick from the bowler category for this match.
YC vs RSXI Match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Akash Maurya
Akash Maurya has been in great form with the bat. The fact that he opens the innings for his team makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Gopal Waghmare
Gopal Waghmare played a match-winning knock in the last match. If he carries his form into this match, he could turn out to be a match winner and will be a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Five Must-picks for YC vs RSXI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Gopal Waghmare
Akash Maurya
Mauli Rathod
Pratik Gupta
Vishnukant Chauhan
YC vs RSXI match expert tips
The pitch will be very good for batting. Top-order batters and all-rounders who can bat with a positive intent will be great picks for the match.
YC vs RSXI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: V Chauhan
Batters: G Wajnale, G Waghmare, A Maurya, Tushar
All-rounders: P Gupta, A Ahlawat, S Chaudhary
Bowlers: A Kumar, M Rathod, V Yadav
