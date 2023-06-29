YCR v SRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Womens T20, Final

The Final match of the TNCA Freyer Womens T20 will see the Yellow Challengers (YCR) squaring off against Silver Strikers (SRS) at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai on Thursday, June 29.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the YCR vs SRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Yellow Challengers have won all of their last three matches. The Silver Strikers, too, have won all of their last three matches of the season. Yellow Challengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Silver Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

YCR vs SRS Match Details

The Final match of the TNCA Freyer Womens T20 will be played on June 29 at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YCR vs SRS, Final

Date and Time: June 29, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Silver Strikers and Pink Warriors, where a total of 157 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

YCR vs SRS Form Guide

YCR - W W W

SRS - W W W

YCR vs SRS Probable Playing XI

YCR Playing XI

No injury updates

Lakshminarayan Nethra ©, Pavithra Sridharan (wk), S R Srisuveedha, Sathvika Kanakamanikumar, Revathi Maha, Jenitha Babu, M Yohanya, Janani, Abitha, Shivadharani K M, Karuna

SRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Niranjana Nagarajan ©, Aaisha Bee (wk), Kamalini, Priyanshi Pande, Priyavadhani, Dellirani, Vandana Krishnamoorthy, Angel Gangwani, Savitha, M Yazhini, A Shifa Thaslima

YCR vs SRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Bee

A Bee is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. P Sridharan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Pande

S Srisuveedha and P Pande are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Thangavelu played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Kamalini

N Nagarajan and Kamalini are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Nethra is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Kanakamanikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Babu and S Kanakamanikumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Yazhini is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

YCR vs SRS match captain and vice-captain choices

Kamalini

Kamalini will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 390 points in the last three matches.

L Nethra

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make L Nethra the captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 271 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for YCR vs SRS, Final

S Kanakamanikumar

L Nethra

Kamalini

A Bee

N Nagarajan

Yellow Challengers vs Silver Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Yellow Challengers vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Sridharan, A Bee

Batters: P Pande, S Srisuveedha

All-rounders: L Nethra, Kamalini, M Vishnu, V Krishnamoorthy, N Nagarajan

Bowlers: J Babu, S Kanakamanikumar

Yellow Challengers vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Bee

Batters: P Pande

All-rounders: L Nethra, Kamalini, M Vishnu, V Krishnamoorthy, N Nagarajan, Yuvashree

Bowlers: J Babu, S Kanakamanikumar, M Yazhini

