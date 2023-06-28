YCR vs PBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Womens T20, Match 9

The ninth match of the TNCA Freyer Womens T20 will see the Yellow Challengers (YCR) squaring off against Purple Blazers (PBS) at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai on Wednesday, June 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the YCR vs PBS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Yellow Challengers have won both of their last two matches. The Purple Blazers, too, have won both of their last two matches of the season. Yellow Challengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Purple Blazers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

YCR vs PBS Match Details

The ninth match of the TNCA Freyer Womens T20 will be played on June 28 at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YCR vs PBS, Match 9

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Silver Strikers and Blue Avengers, where a total of 186 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

YCR vs PBS Form Guide

YCR - W W

PBS - W W

YCR vs PBS Probable Playing XI

YCR Playing XI

No injury updates

K M Shivadharani (wk), A Rajendran, S Kanakamanikumar, J Chandra, L Nethra, P Sridharan, R Maha, J Babu, Abitha, M Vishnu, M Yohanya

PBS Playing XI

No injury updates

Swarna Suresh, Chandrasekar Shushanthika, A Sharanyaa, Janvi Kundu, T Prachi, K Hashini, Anurakini, Yeshwanthika V R, Joshna Angel Shriya, Poorvi Rajesh, Sheetal

YCR vs PBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Sridharan

P Sridharan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. Abitha is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Kundu

K Hashni and J Kundu are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Prachi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Chandrasekar

Anurakini and S Chandrasekar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Nethra is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Kanakamanikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Babu and S Kanakamanikumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Angel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

YCR vs PBS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Chandrasekar

S Chandrasekar will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 222 points in the last two matches.

Anurakini

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Anurakini the captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 213 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for YCR vs PBS, Match 9

Anurakini

S Chandrasekar

S Kanakamanikumar

L Nethra

K M Shivadharani

Yellow Challengers vs Purple Blazers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Yellow Challengers vs Purple Blazers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Sridharan

Batters: J Kundu, T Prachi

All-rounders: L Nethra, R Maha, Anurakini, S Chandrasekar, K M Shivadharani

Bowlers: J Babu, J Angel, S Kanakamanikumar

Yellow Challengers vs Purple Blazers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Abitha

Batters: J Kundu, K Hashini

All-rounders: L Nethra, Anurakini, S Chandrasekar, K M Shivadharani

Bowlers: J Babu, J Angel, S Kanakamanikumar, M Yohanya

Poll : 0 votes