YCR vs RRG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Freyer T20 Tournament match – June 26, 2023

The inaugural match of the 2023 Freyer T20 Tournament will be played between Yellow Challengers and Red Rangers on June 20 at Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM IST.

This will be the third edition of Freyer’s tournament which is finally taking shape after weeks of delay and frustrating postponements.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has taken the initiative to conduct a competitive T20 league that will highlight potential talent in women’s cricket in Tamil Nadu. Apart from the T20 tournament, the TNCA will also be organizing a one-dayer tournament which shall commence on July 1.

Ahead of this fixture, let us look at the three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the YCR vs RRG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Sandhya Sayal (RRG) - 8 credits

Sandhya is a very promising wicketkeeper batter who is known for her sharp glovework behind the stumps. She has only featured in one domestic T20 match so far where she scored seven runs. Her playing days have only started as the 22-year-old is still young and has a lot of time to catch up.

She could be someone worth picking in your YCR vs RRG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Lakshminarayan Nethra (YCR) - 8.5 credits

Lakshminarayan is a very capable all-rounder who has some very notable figures to her name. She averages 36 with the bat and bats at a strike rate of 100. While with the ball she averages 12 and has a lethal strike rate of 12.

She is likely to improve as she gets more games under her belt. Therefore, we recommend you feature her in your YCR vs RRG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Roshini Natarajan Rajasekaran (RRG) - 9 credits

Roshini has scored over 130 runs in six T20 matches at a commendable average of 22.5. Besides, she has registered three 20-plus and one thirty-plus scores as well and bats with a strike rate of just under 110.

Roshini has all the composure she needs to become a highly talented top-order batter. She should be your top pick in your YCR vs RRG Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points today? Sandhya Sayal Roshini Natarajan Rajasekaran 0 votes