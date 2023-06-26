YCR vs RRG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Women's T20, Match 1

The 1st match of the TNCA Freyer Women's T20 will see the Yellow Challengers (YCR) squaring off against Red Rangers (RRG) at the JS Academy Pbel in Chennai on Monday, June 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the YCR vs RRG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. The Red Rangers have various in-form players.

Yellow Challengers will give it their all to win the match, but the Red Rangers are expected to win this encounter.

YCR vs RRG Match Details

The 1st match of the TNCA Freyer Women's T20 will be played on June 26 at the JS Academy Pbel in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YCR vs RRG, Match 1

Date and Time: 26th June 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: JS Academy Pbel, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

YCR vs RRG Form Guide

YCR - Will be playing their first match

RRG - Will be playing their first match

YCR vs RRG Probable Playing XI

YCR Playing XI

No injury updates

K M Shivadharani (wk), A Rajendran, S Kanakamanikumar, J Chandra, L Nethra, P Sridharan, R Maha, J Babu, Abitha, M Vishnu, M Yohanya

RRG Playing XI

No injury updates

S Sayal (wk), E Arun, R Natarajan, Kowsalya, M Srinivasan, J Jina, B Hasina, R Prasad, R Elangovan, S Infantina, T Muruganandam

YCR vs RRG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sayal

S Sayal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. K M Shivadharani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Arun

R Natarajan and E Arun are the two best batters picks for the Dream11 team. A Rajendiran played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Srinivasan

B Hasini and M Srinivasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Nethra is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Prasad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Elangovan and R Prasad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. T Muruganandam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

YCR vs RRG match captain and vice-captain choices

R Natarajan

R Natarajan will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

E Arun

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Arun the captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for YCR vs RRG, Match 1

E Arun

R Natarajan

L Nethra

M Srinivasan

A Rajendiran

Yellow Challengers vs Red Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Yellow Challengers vs Red Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sayal

Batters: E Arun, A Rajendiran, R Natarajan

All-rounders: L Nethra, R Maha, P Sridharan, M Srinivasan

Bowlers: R Prasad, R Elangovan, T Muruganandam

Yellow Challengers vs Red Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K M Shivadharani

Batters: E Arun, A Rajendiran, R Natarajan, Kowsalya

All-rounders: L Nethra, B Hasini, M Srinivasan

Bowlers: R Prasad, R Elangovan, M Vishnu

Poll : 0 votes