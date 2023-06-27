YEL-W vs RED-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s MPL Exhibition match – June 27, 2023

The second Exhibition match of Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see Yellow Women (YEL-W) take on the Red Women (RED-W). The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will be hosting this YEL-W vs RED-W clash.

Yellow Women lost their opening game against Blue Women the other day. It was a rain-curtailed fixture and they restricted the Blue Women to 66/3 at the end of nine overs. The batters then never got going as they finished their innings on 54/4 to lose the game by 22 runs on the VJD method.

Red Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first game on Tuesday, June 27, with Devika Vaidya leading the side. They have some exciting players on their side and they will be hoping to start on a winning note.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the YEL-W vs RED-W game.

#3 Anuja Patil (RED-W) – 8 credits

Anuja Patil in action (Image Courtesy: The Statesman)

Anuja Patil will be representing Red Women in the Exhibition matches of the Maharashtra Premier League 2022. Anuja bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin. She has played 50 T20Is for India and has grabbed 48 wickets at an average of 21.

Anuja is one of the most consistent performers in the domestic circuit and she will be looking to use all her experience while representing Red Women. She is a good pick in your Dream11 side for the YEL-W vs RED-W clash.

#2 Mukta Magre (YEL-W) – 8.5 credits

Mukta Magre of Yellow Women had a good game against Blue Women. She bowls off-spin and picked up one wicket, giving away 13 runs in her two overs. While chasing, she opened the batting and scored 16 off 18 balls before getting cleaned up in the eighth over.

Magre has a bulk of experience and is one of the key members of the Maharashtra Women’s State side. If she gets going, it will be hard for Red Women to stop her. You can’t ignore her while selecting the captain of your Dream11 side for the YEL-W vs RED-W game on Tuesday.

#1 Devika Vaidya (RED-W) – 9 credits

India v Australia - T20 Series: Game 1

Devika Vaidya will be leading Red Women in the Exhibition matches of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023. Vaidya is one of the regular members of the Indian Cricket Team in the shortest format. She has represented India in 22 games in white-ball cricket and comes with a big reputation.

Vaidya bats left-handed and has plenty of experience. She also bowls right-arm leg break and is more than handy with the ball. She is a must-pick in your Dream11 side as she can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

