YLW vs ORG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Byju’s VCA T20, Match 6

VCA Yellow will take on VCA Orange in the sixth match of the Byju’s VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Thursday.

VCA Yellow didn’t get off to the best of starts in the competition. They restricted VCA Green to a score below 150 runs thanks to their commendable bowling efforts. However, they failed to win the match.

VCA Orange, meanwhile, won their opening game against VCA Green. Chasing 121, they chased down the total within 18 overs.

YLW vs ORG Probable Playing 11 Today

YLW XI

Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Yash Kadam, Aditya Sarvate, Aniruddha Choudhari, Akshay Dullarwar, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Tushar Kadu

ORG XI

Siddhesh Wath (c & wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Karnewar, Adhyan Daga, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Abhishek Chaurasia

Match Details

YLW vs ORG, Byju’s VCA T20, Match 6

Date and Time: 7th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Ground is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.

Today’s YLW vs ORG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Wadkar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Wankhade is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

A Karneswar is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Karneswar could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your YLW vs ORG Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

P Hinge is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He picked up a four-wicket haul in the first game and will be a great captaincy choice for your YLW vs ORG Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Top 5 best players to pick in YLW vs ORG Dream11 prediction team

P Hinge (ORG) – 126 points

M Raikwar (YLW) – 112 points

A Wadkar (YLW) – 90 points

A Wakhare (ORG) – 74 points

S Wath (ORG) – 72 points

Important stats for YLW vs ORG Dream11 prediction team

P Hinge: 4 wickets

M Raikwar: 4 wickets

A Wadkar: 57 runs

S Wath: 48 runs

YLW vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Today

YLW vs ORG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Wadkar, S Wath, A Wankhade, Y Rathod, A Sheikh, T Kadu, A Karnewar, A Dullarwar, P Hinge, M Raikwar, A Wakhare

Captain: P Hinge, Vice-Captain: A Karnewar

YLW vs ORG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Wadkar, S Wath, A Wankhade, S Durugwar, A Sheikh, T Kadu, A Karnewar, A Dullarwar, P Hinge, M Raikwar, A Wakhare, A Chaurasia

Captain: M Raikwar, Vice-Captain: A Wadkar

