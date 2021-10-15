YLW vs ORG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 21

VCA Yellow (YLW) will take on VCA Orange (ORG) in match number 21 of the VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur on Friday.

VCA Yellow haven't had a great run in the VCA T20 2021. They have won just two out of their seven games and are fifth in the points table with eight points. Meanwhile, VCA Orange have been in decent form in the VCA T20 2021 and currently find themselves third in the standings with 16 points.

YLW vs ORG Probable Playing 11 today

VCA Yellow: Akshay Wadkar (wk), Avesh Sheikh, Aniruddha Choudhari, Shivam Deshmukh, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Dullarwar, Yash Kadam, Mehul Raikwar, Aditya Thakare, Lalite M Yadav, Ganesh Bhosle

VCA Orange: Siddhesh Wath (wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Chakresh Khurana, Sandesh Durugwar, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Karnewar, Prerit Agrawal, Praful Hinge, Shubham Kapse, Abhishek Chaurasia

Match Details

YLW vs ORG, 21st Match, VCA T20 2021

Date & Time: October 15th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

Pitch Report

The pitches at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur have been pretty good ones to bat on. Teams have regularly racked up substantial scores in the VCA T20 2021 and another good batting track is likely in store for today's game.

Today’s YLW vs ORG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddhesh Wath – Wath is currently the leading run-scorer in the VCA T20 2021 with 283 runs at an average of 46.14 and a strike rate of 138.03.

Batters

Apoorv Wankhade – The VCA Orange no.3 batter has been in solid touch, accumulating 213 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 161.36.

Aniruddha Choudhari – Choudhari has fared well with the bat in the VCA T20 2021, aggregating 197 runs at a strike rate of 135.86.

All-rounders

Akshay Karnewar – The left-arm spinning all-rounder has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 173.13 while also taking 12 wickets.

Akshay Dullarwar – Dullarwar has amassed 108 runs in addition to picking up six wickets in the VCA T20 2021.

Bowlers

Praful Hinge – Hinge is the VCA Orange's second-highest wicket-taker in the VCA T20 2021. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Ganesh Bhosle – Bhosle is fourth on the list of leading wicket-takers in the VCA T20 2021, taking 11 wickets in just six encounters.

Top 5 best players to pick in YLW vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Akshay Karnewar (ORG): 560 points

Siddhesh Wath (ORG): 522 points

Ganesh Bhosle (YLW): 384 points

Apoorv Wankhade (ORG): 363 points

Akshay Dullarwar (YLW): 335 points

Important stats for YLW vs ORG Dream11 Prediction Team

Siddhesh Wath: 323 runs; SR – 138.03

Akshay Karnewar: 116 runs & 12 wickets; SR – 173.13 & ER – 7.95

Ganesh Bhosle: 11 wickets; ER – 5.92

Akshay Dullarwar: 108 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 131.71 & ER – 7.40

YLW vs ORG Dream 11 Prediction (VCA T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for VCA Yellow vs VCA Orange - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Aniruddha Choudhari, Avesh Sheikh, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Dullarwar, Aditya Sarvate, Prerit Agrawal, Abhishek Chaurasia, Ganesh Bhosle, Praful Hinge

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Ganesh Bhosle

Dream11 Team for VCA Yellow vs VCA Orange - VCA T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Aniruddha Choudhari, Shivam Deshmukh, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Dullarwar, Aditya Sarvate, Prerit Agrawal, Mehul Raikwar, Ganesh Bhosle, Praful Hinge

Captain: Siddhesh Wath. Vice-captain: Akshay Dullarwar

Edited by Samya Majumdar