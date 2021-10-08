YLW vs RD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Byju’s VCA T20, Match 8

VCA Yellow will take on VCA Red in the eighth match of the Byju’s VCA T20 2021 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur on Friday.

VCA Yellow didn’t have a good start to their campaign. After two matches, they are still winless, losing their matches against VCA Orange and VCA Green. VCA Red, meanwhile, have won a couple of matches and are high on morale. They are second in the table at the moment

YLW vs RD Probable Playing 11s

YLW XI

Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Avesh Sheikh, Siddhesh Dandewar, Yash Kadam, Aditya Sarvate, Aniruddha Choudhari, Akshay Dullarwar, Aditya Thakare, Lalit M Yadav, Mehul Raikwar, Tushar Kadu.

RD XI

Mandar Mahale, Akshay Kolhar, Vaibhav Chandekar, Aman Mokhade, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Varun Palandurkar, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Rohit Dattatraya, Dushyant Tekan, Swapnil Bandiwar

Match Details

Match: YLW vs RD, Byju’s VCA T20, Match 8.

Date and Time: 8th October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur.

Pitch Report

The track at the Vidarbha Ground is expected to be a sporting one, so both bowlers and batsmen should have a major say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers, though. The side winning the toss should ideally bowl first because the wicket tends to get slower in the second innings.

Today’s YLW vs RD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Wadkar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

V Chandekar is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease.

All-rounders

N Bhute is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of matches almost single-handedly. Bhute could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your YLW vs RD Dream11 Fantasy side. He picked up a three-wicket haul in his last game.

Bowlers

M Raikwar will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. With six wickets in just a couple of matches so far, he has been in fine form, and should be the captain of your YLW vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Five best players to pick in YLW vs RD Dream11 prediction team

M Raikwar (YLW) – 166 points

P Rekhade (RD) – 121 points

A Wadkar (YLW) – 114 points

N Bhute (RD) – 111 points

V Chandekar (RD) – 104 points.

Key stats for YLW vs RD Dream11 prediction team

M Raikwar: 6 wickets

P Rekhade: 65 runs and 1 wicket

A Wadkar: 76 runs

N Bhute: 16 runs and 3 wickets.

YLW vs RD Dream11 Prediction Today

YLW vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Wadkar, V Chandekar, M Mahale, A Sheikh, N Bhute, A Mokhade, V Palandurkar, Y Kadam, M Raikwar, P Rekhade, LM Yadav.

Captain: M Raikwar. Vice-Captain: N Bhute.

YLW vs RD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Wadkar, J Sharma, V Chandekar, M Mahale, A Sheikh, N Bhute, A Mokhade, Y Kadam, M Raikwar, P Rekhade, LM Yadav.

Captain: P Rekhade. Vice-Captain: A Mokhade.

