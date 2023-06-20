YOR v NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vitality Blast, Match 91

The 91st match of the Vitality Blast will see the Yorkshire (YOR) go up against Northamptonshire (NOR) at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, June 20.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the YOR v NOR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Yorkshire have won six out of their 10 matches and are fourth in the North Group points table. They lost their last match against Derbyshire by 144 runs.

Northamptonshire, on the other hand, have won four out of their 10 matches and are eight in the North Group points table. They won their last match against Nottinghamshire by 78 runs.

YOR v NOR Match Details

The 91st match of the Vitality Blast will be played on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, England. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST. The live scores & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

YOR v NOR, Vitality Blast, Match 91

Date and Time: 20 June, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds, England.

YOR v NOR Pitch Report

The track at the Headingley Leeds Stadium is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option with the average first-innings score being 205 runs.

YOR v NOR Form Guide (Last Match)

Yorkshire: L

Northamptonshire: W

YOR v NOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

YOR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

YOR Probable Playing 11

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, James Wharton, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, David Wiese, Ben Mike, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan.

NOR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NOR Probable Playing 11

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Justin Broad, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, Andrew Tye, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich.

YOR v NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Ricardo Vasconcelos (7 matches, 264 runs, Strike Rate: 145.86)

Ricardo will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him a must-have pick for the team. He has scored 264 runs at a strike rate of 145.86 in seven matches.

Top Batter pick

Adam Lyth (10 matches, 201 runs and, Strike Rate: 134.90)

Adam is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team on Tuesday. He has scored 201 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 134.90.

Top All-rounder pick

David Willey (10 matches, 9 wickets and 182 runs, Economy Rate: 7.79 and Strike Rate: 113.75)

David will be a key figure for Northamptonshire with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 182 runs at a strike rate of 113.75 in 10 matches while also picking up nine wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Andrew Tye (10 matches, 15 wickets and 120 runs, Economy Rate: 9.32, Strike rate: 173.91)

Andrew can be lethal with the ball and strike at crucial junctures for the team. He has fetched 15 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 9.32, while also scoring 120 runs.

YOR v NOR match captain and vice-captain choices

David Willey

David is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 182 runs in 10 matches while also picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.79.

Adam Lyth

Adam is an attacking top-order batter who likes to stamp his authority on bowlers right from the start. He has scored 201 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 134.90.

5 Must-picks with players stats for YOR v NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jordan Thompson: 100 runs and 17 wickets in 10 matches

Andrew Tye: 15 wickets and 120 runs in 10 matches

David Wiese: 177 runs and 10 wickets in 9 matches

David Willey: 182 runs in10 matches

Tom Taylor: 10 wickets and 115 runs in 10 matches

YOR v NOR match expert tips

Jordan Thompson has the ability to garner significant fantasy points as he is a fantastic all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly.

YOR v NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 91, Head-to-Head League

YOR v NOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

YOR v NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ricardo Vasconcelos.

Batters: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Saif Zaib.

All-rounders: David Wiese, David Willey, Tom Taylor, Jordan Thompson.

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Ben Mike.

YOR v NOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 91, Grand League

YOR v NOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

YOR v NOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ricardo Vasconcelos.

Batters: Adam Lyth, Shan Masood, Saif Zaib.

All-rounders: David Wiese, David Willey, Tom Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis.

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Freddie Heldreich.

