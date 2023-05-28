YOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 28, 2023

Match 17 of the English T20 Blast 2023 will see Yorkshire take on Durham. The Headingley in Leeds will be hosting this YOR vs DUR clash. It is a North Group fixture.

Yorkshire have played two games so far and lost both. They lost to Worcestershire in a thriller of a contest. Batting first, Yorkshire posted 175 in their 20 overs. The bowlers bowled well and picked up eight wickets but failed to hold their nerves as Worcestershire got across the line with a ball to spare.

Durham, meanwhile, got off to a perfect start to the English T20 Blast 2023. They beat Northamptonshire comprehensively in their opening game. The bowlers bowled brilliantly to dismiss Northamptonshire on 137. The openers then contributed to chase down the total in 13.2 overs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the YOR vs DUR game.

YOR vs DUR Squad for Today's Match

Yorkshire Squad

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Matthew Fisher, Shan Masood (c), Jonny Tattersall (wk), Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Dom Leech, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, David Wiese

Durham Squad

Alex Lees (c), Michael Jones, Graham Clark, Oliver Robinson (wk), Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Luke Doneathy, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Raine, Nathan Sowter, Brandon Glover, David Bedingham, Stanley McAlindon

#3 Nathan Sowter (DUR) – 5.5 credits

Nathan Sowter picked up a fifer against Northamptonshire

Nathan Sowter was exceptional for Durham in their opening game against Northamptonshire. He spun a web around the opposition batters and never allowed them to get going. He had a night to remember when he picked up a fifer.

Sowter picked up five wickets, giving away only 15 runs in his four overs. It helped his side knock over Northamptonshire on 137. The leg spinner will play a key role for Durham in their game against Yorkshire as he is bowling with a beautiful rhythm.

#2 David Wiese (YOR) – 7.5 credits

David Wiese represents Yorkshire in the English T20 Blast 2023

David Wiese was fantastic with the ball for Yorkshire in their last game. The right-arm pacer picked up three wickets and gave away only 18 runs in his quota of four overs. He also hit a nine-ball 15 while batting lower down the order.

Wiese was the standout performer for Yorkshire in their loss against Worcestershire. He has tons of experience in the shortest format and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the YOR vs DUR game on Sunday.

#1 Graham Clark (DUR) – 7 credits

Graham Clark smashed his maiden T20 ton against Northamptonshire

Graham Clark lit up the County Ground in Northampton with a sensational century in Durham’s opening game of the competition. After their bowlers knocked over Northamptonshire on 137, Clark stepped up and scored a magnificent ton while opening the batting.

The right-handed batter hit 13 fours and four maximums to remain unbeaten on 102 off just 49 balls to take his side across the line in just 13.2 overs. He looks to be in great form with the bat and you can’t miss out on him while selecting the captain of your Dream11 side for the YOR vs DUR contest.

