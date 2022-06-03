YOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 39

Yorkshire will take on Durham in the 39th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Friday.

Yorkshire have had an extremely poor start to the campaign. They have won only one of their four matches so far, while another game has ended in a tie. They have three points and are seventh in the North Group table.

Yorkshire lost their most recent match against Derbyshire by nine wickets and are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire have won two of their four matches this season and have four points to their account. They are fourth in the league table and will be high on confidence after defeating Worcestershire by 48 runs in their previous match.

YOR vs DUR Probable Playing 11 Today

YOR XI

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, David Willey (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis, Dom Bess, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf

DUR XI

Graham Clark, Michael Jones, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson (wk), Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis (c), Ned Eckersley, Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Andrew Tye

Match Details

YOR vs NOR, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 39

Date and Time: June 3, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds

Pitch Report

In recent matches of the Vitality T20 Blast, the track has assisted the batters. One can expect the same trend to continue and bowlers will have little to no margins for making errors.

Today's YOR vs DUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Oliver George Robinson could prove to be a decent wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy team. He has failed to impress much so far and will be looking to turn things around.

Batters

Dawid Malan has a lot of international experience in T20 cricket and is a wonderful batter. He has scored 138 runs in four matches at an average of 34.50.

Graham Clark is another fantastic batter who is in great form. He has amassed 129 runs at an average of 32.50 in four matches.

All-rounders

Paul Coughlin is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in strong form. He has scored 92 runs and has also taken seven wickets at an average of 17.42 in four matches so far. He will be the best captaincy choice for your YOR vs DUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Jordan Thompson is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has collected eight wickets so far in four games.

Bowlers

Liam Trevaskis has been in wonderful form with the ball in hand. He has picked up five wickets and has also been decent with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in YOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Paul Coughlin (DUR) – 334 points

Jordan Thompson (YOR) – 251 points

Dawid Malan (YOR) – 214 points

Liam Trevaskis (DUR) – 212 points

Brydon Carse (DUR) – 210 points

Important stats for YOR vs DUR Dream11 prediction team

Paul Coughlin: 92 runs and 7 wickets

Jordan Thompson: 5 wickets

Dawid Malan: 138 runs

Liam Trevaskis: 34 runs and 5 wickets

Graham Clark: 129 runs

YOR vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today

YOR vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver George-Robinson, Dawid Malan, Graham Clark, Adam Lyth, Paul Coughlin, Jordan Thompson, David Willey, Liam Trevaskis, Brydon Carse, Haris Rauf, Andrew Tye

Captain: Paul Coughlin, Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan

YOR vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver George-Robinson, Dawid Malan, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Paul Coughlin, Jordan Thompson, Shadab Khan, Liam Trevaskis, Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Andrew Tye

Captain: Jordan Thompson, Vice-Captain: Liam Trevaskis.

