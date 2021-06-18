YOR vs DUR: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Probable Playing XIs - June 18, 2021

Yorkshire and Durham will clash horns on Friday (June 18, 2021). The teams from the North Group of the T20 Blast will face off at Headingley in Leeds.

Yorkshire are in the driver’s seat with three victories and just one defeat. Their net run rate is on the positive side and they currently occupy second spot on the points table. Their only defeat came during their previous encounter against Durham. Yorkshire bounced back from that defeat with two back-to-back victories and will look to extend their winning run.

Durham started the tournament with two back-to-back wins but suffered a 13-run defeat to Nottinghamshire in their third encounter. They got back to winning ways, however, in their very next match against Lancashire. Durham are currently in fourth spot in the North Group and will look to gather some momentum with another victory.

Yorkshire will start this encounter as favorites due to their current form as well as the stacked squad they have in their possession.

Squads

Yorkshire

Gary Ballance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, Lockie Ferguson, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Josh Poysden, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, David Willey

Durham

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson

Probable Playing XIs

Yorkshire

Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, Lockie Ferguson, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Josh Poysden, David Willey (c)

Durham

Graham Clark, David Bedingham, Ben Raine, Cameron Bancroft (c), Ned Eckersley (wk), Sean Dickson, Paul Coughlin, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Borthwick, Matty Potts

Match Details

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Date and Time (IST): 18th June, 11:30 PM

Pitch report

Two matches have been played thus far at this venue, and the second game was a high-scoring thriller. It is a largely flat wicket and should yield plenty of runs right from the first ball. However, bowlers with variety in their arsenal are bound to receive some assistance in the middle overs.

200 is the average first innings score here with teams predominantly wanting to bat first.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (YOR vs DUR)

YOR vs DUR Ideal Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: David Bendingham, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, David Willey, Ben Raine, Paul Coughlin, Lockie Ferguson, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts

Captain: David Willey

Vice-captain: Ben Raine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ned Eckersley, Adam Lyth, Graham Clark, Harry Brook, David Willey, Ben Raine, Scott Borthwick, Lockie Ferguson, Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts

Captain: Adam Lyth

Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson

